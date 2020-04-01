ST. JOHNSBURY — A letter to the editor that appeared in the Caledonian-Record recently was the wrong message to send medical workers on the front lines of a pandemic, according to a local couple known for their Main Street decorating.

With large, red cut-out hearts in hand, Diane and Ray Cummings, along with a group of properly distanced friends and neighbors, dispersed across the campus of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital on Wednesday afternoon to communicate a message of gratitude by tying the hearts to the trees.

