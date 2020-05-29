A routine cleanup of the Legion Fields last fall prompted a major makeover of the local athletic facility.
“After a day’s work we thought … this looks pretty good,” said St. J Baseball and Softball league president Todd Smith. “We just decided to keep going.”
League vice president Scott Beck, who oversees field maintenance as a volunteer, believed the Little League Field could be significantly renovated for under $50,000.
There was precedent from across the street, where softball vice president Justin Lemieux successfully leveraged a $20,000 donation from Ernie Thurston, to rebuild dugouts and backstops at two of the three Leonard Fields — named after Thurston’s longtime friend and business partner, Paul Leonard. Lemieux matched the generous gift with sweat equity and co-ordination of like-minded volunteers. The third field, where young athletes play Minor League baseball (ages 8-10) was rebuilt by Spencer and Eric Hudson a decade ago.
The Legion Fields, though, hadn’t enjoyed any significant renovation since the Fred Priest Memorial concession stand was built in 2003. Priest gave us much joy to the local fields as he took, and dozens of volunteers quickly stepped in to build a facility in his honor. Fred’s family — wife, children and grandchildren — continue on as fixtures at the fields — fulfilling his dream.
But the dugouts, scoreboards and Little League scorebooth were at least four decades old and starting to show the wear from generations of young ballplayers.
Smith decided to kick off fundraising with a $5,000 gift from the Caledonian-Record. He asked local business owners he knew personally to join the effort and within a day had matching gifts from Weidmann, Autosaver Group, St. Johnsbury Academy and Morgan Construction.
Those gifts were enough to get started so, before snow fell, Justin Morgan brought in his heavy equipment and started demolition of existing facilities. The effort was significantly boosted by Morgan Construction heavy equipment operator Mike Stone who watched his three sons — Zander, Lane and Cale — excel as standout ballplayers at Legion Fields. Morgan’s son and daughter (Jonn and Myah) also are local all-star players.
“For me it’s just about giving back to the community that gave so much to me,” Morgan said. “These programs were important to me growing up and I see them continuing to teach important lessons to kids today.”
Buoyed by the early momentum, Smith launched a GoFundMe campaign (charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/rebuild-legion-fields) in December.
Five minutes after launch, local coach and volunteer Lyle Decker delivered a clutch, $1,000 gift. The donation was in keeping with the family tradition. Decker’s son, Connor, is known for delivering clutch hits on the field.
Since then, a total of $3,000 has come in from the site.
Meanwhile, over the winter, Andrea Handy reached out to Treasurer Deb Priest. She remembered her time at the ballfields fondly and wanted to donate a scoreboard in memory of her dad, Sam Handy — a dedicated and longtime umpire, booster, coach and friend to St. Johnsbury Baseball.
“That was big gift for the project and I think it says a lot about the power of the ballfields for those who are part of it,” Smith said. “Legion and Leonard Fields bring everyone in the community together… that’s a powerful thing.”
The league also got a $2,000 boost from Vic Gammell — who collects bottles and cans for the league at the Cassella Transfer station in St. Johnsbury.
The league — which also gets uniforms donated to it every year from STJ Auto — now seemed to have enough to complete a Little League field rebuild.
For all the early successes, the effort was complicated by the coronavirus pandemic. St. Johnsbury Academy CTE instructors Pat Guckin and Jason Mitchell had agreed to help with the projects as part of their building and electrical trades curriculum. But those plans fell through when their kids were sent home by Governor Phil Scott.
Plenty of volunteers offered to step in but one, in particular, really stepped up.
Local contractor Jon Prue got a call from Smith asking if he’d like to help. Rather than offering a few hours of his time, Prue simply said “I’ll take care of it.”
A 27-year coach and educator, Prue also embraced the original idea of teaching kids some building trade fundamentals as part of his volunteerism.
“I get a lot of enjoyment from working with kids. Their energy gives me energy,” Prue said. The “ah-ha!” moments, and just seeing kids grow and progress, is extremely rewarding. Working on a project like this, with kids, is something I jumped at the chance to be a part of. None of the boys helping with this project have a lot of building experience. Its a great opportunity for them to learn about a trade and to learn about giving back.”
As it happened, Brady Beck, Zander Stone and Colby Prue are local all-star ballplayers and construction trade students. That was all the serendipity the project required, and Prue’s small team of students quickly got to work on the dugouts.
Like most of the volunteers powering the Legion Field rebuild, Prue said it all hearkens back to the fond memories of his time playing there.
“Some of my fondest childhood memories were made there,” Prue said. “I was very fortunate to have some great volunteer and community minded role models, like Mark Smith and Dale Wells, to look up to. I can remember always seeing them at the field. Fred Priest and Bruce Winot were two of the greatest men that I was lucky enough to have in my life as mentors. I could never thank them enough for what they’ve taught me about life, the importance of family and about giving back. I think of both of them every time I’m at Legion Field.”
It’s that kind of connection that Smith sees driving all the volunteers.
“An all-volunteer league needs people to give generously of their time, treasure and talent,” Smith said. “None of this happens without like-minded benefactors and volunteers. Everyone embraces the mission and it’s rare that anyone says no.”
The league hopes to begin playing games on June 15. By then the Little League field will have new dugouts, scoreboards, safety fence coverings, a retaining wall, a scorebooth and backstop. By midseason the batting cage will be done.
“Then we start with the Babe Ruth Field,” Smith said.
