CONCORD — The Daughters of the American Revolution Saint John de Crevecoeur chapter will stage a community-driven volunteer project to restore a local cemetery in the town of Concord.
This is the group’s second project planned for a Concord cemetery. This time it will focus on the Graves Cemetery, said Debra Bell, chair of the chapter’s committee working on the restoration plans.
In a unanimous vote, the Concord Select Board approved the project after listening to a presentation on the plans by Bell and fellow DAR chapter member Judy Kurtz, a town resident, in early March.
Fundraising is underway to make the project at Graves Cemetery possible, and volunteers are needed to help carry out the work are also being sought, said Bell.
The Graves Cemetery is located on Johnson Road and was established in 1812, according to the posted signage at the historic burial ground.
According to Bell, “The DAR proposes to work with the Town of Concord and the community on restoration of this cemetery. The cemetery is conveniently divided into sections known as 1 and 2; Section 1 located on the north side of the cemetery will be the restoration focus for 2022.”
“It is anticipated that full restoration of Section 1 will take two scheduled restoration events (part 1 and 2) and the entire cemetery will take approximately two years to complete,” Bell said.
According to Bell, “cemetery Section 1, known as the oldest part of the cemetery, has 147 stones which includes head and foot stones. On September 23, 2021, we conducted an inventory of what was needed for restoration in Section 1.”
The group reported that a total of 82 headstones and foot stones require straightening, eight need epoxy work, one needs mortar work, two will require an A-frame hoist with block and tackle to be straightened (equipment the DAR chapter does not have and is seeking someone to volunteer that labor and equipment to help), 147 headstones and foot stones need to be cleaned, and there is one headstone that is beyond repair — the DAR chapter will leave that stone intact.
“The DAR Chapter needs community volunteers and financial support from the community to make this restoration project on July 23, 2022, a viable and successful project,” said Bell of this summer’s first day of work at the Graves Cemetery.
Earlier, Bell asked the board if the town would be able to repair or replace the post and rail fence along the front of the cemetery that is falling down. The board said the town has funds for cemeteries and that could be covered through that line item.
Bell told the board that the group is planning work dates in July and in October.
Volunteers will sign waivers that hold the town harmless for insurance purposes, the board and volunteer group representatives discussed.
Civil War Soldier, Prominent Early Concord Settlers At Rest
Nola Forbes, also a DAR chapter member, said recently that there are three known Revolutionary War patriots laid to rest in the Graves Cemetery; their names are: Hinds Reed, David Hibbard and Robert Wallace. She said that the early Hibbards in East St. Johnsbury were part of the same family.
Forbes has done research on other cemeteries in Concord as well, and noted, “Pike Cemetery is the one closest to Concord Corners, where the early main settlement and center of the town occurred. I believe that once the railroad was built, most population and mercantile centers shifted to those areas where the depot was built (usually in valleys, instead of hilltops). So many Vermont towns found that was the case.”
Research about the Graves Cemetery at Concord Corners provided to the DAR chapter shows that Capt. John M. Darling, also buried in the cemetery, drove the first wagon into town on March 6, 1806, and came to town with his wife, Salome, from Keene, N.H., and that the journey had reportedly taken them six days. Salome rode a horse without saddle or bridle the last mile or two of the journey, according to records provided by Connie Quimby through the Concord Historical Society.
Another of the cemetery’s inhabitants is the Honorable Richard Graves, who came to Concord in 1798, records show. He cleared a large tract of land which was later a valuable farm and he held many important offices in both the town and county.
Col. John Gilman Darling, the town’s postmaster and a successful merchant for 30 years, is laid to rest in the Graves Cemetery, buried in row 10, date of death Dec. 16, 1889.
Another of those at rest in Graves Cemetery is George Richardson, who died July 11, 1900 and who was a blacksmith working at a forge in town. Research shows that “When he was 15, he shod his first horse and used to make all his own horse and ox shoes and nails. He could make a horseshoe nail with 45 strokes of his hammer.”
The records of the town’s historical society show that Richardson’s home in later years was owned by Robert Frost.
Finally, another of the men laid to rest at the Graves Cemetery is Stephen Madison Parker. He was Concord’s first fatality in the Civil War, having been killed at Camp Griffin, Va., a member of Co. C 3rd Vermont Regiment.
Forbes said the chapter is very glad to have the project advancing and said that non-members of the DAR have also been enlisted as helpers, which is important to get the community service project completed.
Kurtz, who helped with the DAR chapter’s earlier restoration of the Royalston Corner Cemetery, which is near the antique schoolhouse she and her husband reside in, said, “This summer alone we will need to raise about $400 in addition to the town’s contribution.”
“This money will be used to buy needed supplies for the project, plus grocery money for lunches for each of the two work days,” said Kurtz of the fundraising now underway to support the Graves Cemetery work days and costs.
If additional funds are donated, Kurtz noted that the excess would be set aside for next year’s project to restore Section 2 of the Graves Cemetery. The funds would be held by the Concord Historical Society until that time.
“I know that Debra Bell, our DAR project leader, very much would like the Concord Historical Society to officially be partners with the DAR in the Concord cemetery work,” said Kurtz. She said a planning meeting will be held soon for the first work day planned for July.
Volunteers can write to Kurtz at: jckurtzvt@gmail.com to sign up for the work days, and donations for the restoration project can be made out to: Saint John de Crevecoeur NSADR, and mailed to Donna Hale, PO Box 243, Hardwick VT 05843.
