The Woodsville/Wells River Fourth of July Celebration needs your help.
Volunteers are wanted to staff events at the Woodsville Community Field from 1 to 10 p.m. on Independence Day.
Those interested won’t need to commit to the entire day. Each volunteer slot is between one and three hours. The more volunteers, the more activities that can be offered.
John Hunt, chairman of the Woodsville/Wells River Fourth of July Committee, is searching for up to 32 volunteers to staff the following events (number of volunteers needed in parenthesis): Bingo (9 volunteers), chicken bingo (1-2), dunk tank (2-4), cornhole competition (tentative, 2-4), and free throw competition (2-4).
Volunteers are also needed to help with parade set-up (2-3), man the information booth (4-6), and fair set-up and tear-down.
“We need a fleet of volunteers,” said Hunt.
Those interested in helping out can contact committee member Gary Scruton through the event’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/wwr4th/) or by phone at (603) 348-4563.
When talking about event programming, Hunt said the only limitation was manpower. He pointed to a long list of suggested activities such as a frying pan toss, petting zoo, bounce house, and a kid’s power wheels Mario Cart derby, and said anything was possible with enough staffing.
“We could do all of these things if we had infinite bodies,” he said.
The Woodsville/Wells River Fourth of July Celebration returns after a one-year COVID-19 hiatus.
It will include the traditional parade along Route 302 through the central business districts of Woodsville and Wells River, starting at Woodsville Elementary School and ending on Wells River’s Main Street. It begins at 11 a.m.
There will also be live music, games, flea market, food and fireworks at the Woodsville Community Field. The fireworks show put on by Hells Gate Display Fireworks of Rumney, N.H., will begin at 10 p.m.
It’s unclear if there will be rides. Attempts to book an amusement vendor have so far been unsuccessful but the committee continues to explore its options.
