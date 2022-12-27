Volunteers Needed To Help Usher In New Year At First Night North

Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Darcie McCann, left, and past chamber president Kim White volunteer at the information booth at First Night North in St. Johnsbury in this file photo from Dec. 31, 2019. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
ST. JOHNSBURY — The ease and safety of First Night North New Year’s Eve revelers walking on and around Main Street depend on volunteers staffing traffic control stations, and not enough of them have stepped up for the event this Saturday.
Ashley Van Zandt, First Night North coordinator for Catamount Arts, the organization that runs the New Year’s Eve multi-venue entertainment extravaganza, put out a call for more volunteers on Tuesday.
“I’m reaching out because we need your help,” she wrote. “It takes about 100 volunteers to make sure First Night can move forward, and we still have a number of open slots available.”
This year is the first time since Dec. 31, 2019, that First Night North is entertaining as normal. The pandemic - for the most part - stole the show in 2020 and 2021 as organizers and entertainers could not put on a live event because people could not safely congregate.
“People are excited to be able to get back to the event and we (at Catamount Arts) are too,” Van Zandt said.
The acts are lined up and ready to go, performing in venues on Main Street, Eastern Avenue and Western Avenue. Volunteers help out inside the venues, checking for buttons on event-goers to allow entry, and outside at multiple barricade points to keep portions of the roadways closed to vehicles.
People who volunteer for at least two hours of the eight-hour event get a button that will allow them to access the performances and attractions throughout the night.
Van Zandt said nearly enough people have volunteered to help at the venues, but the number of roadblock people is significantly lacking.
“Our biggest need is for volunteers for traffic control, which is the least glamorous (position),” she said. “At this moment we have a larger need for outside help than in previous years.”
The task is simple and essential, she said. Motorists making their way toward Main Street who encounter barricades are met by a volunteer who explains the road closure and offers detour suggestions if necessary.
Van Zandt said she knows the weather is sometimes a deterrent to volunteer help, especially outside, but this Saturday the temperatures are expected to be on the mild side.
For any questions about volunteering, contact Martin Bryan at mbryan@catamountarts.org or 802-748-2600 x 107. Also, feel free to check out details about our event at www.firstnightnorth.org. On the site, find a link to a volunteer form.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.