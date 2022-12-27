Volunteers Needed To Help Usher In New Year At First Night North
Buy Now

Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Darcie McCann, left, and past chamber president Kim White volunteer at the information booth at First Night North in St. Johnsbury in this file photo from Dec. 31, 2019. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

ST. JOHNSBURY — The ease and safety of First Night North New Year’s Eve revelers walking on and around Main Street depend on volunteers staffing traffic control stations, and not enough of them have stepped up for the event this Saturday.

Ashley Van Zandt, First Night North coordinator for Catamount Arts, the organization that runs the New Year’s Eve multi-venue entertainment extravaganza, put out a call for more volunteers on Tuesday.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments