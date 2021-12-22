CABOT — It’s the picture of a New England winter. As if taken from a postcard, a homemade skating rink sits on the town common, people milling around skating, or perhaps chatting by a fire with a cup of hot chocolate.
That’s what one sees in the town of Cabot in winter. For the past 10 years, a group of volunteers has built the rink, then flooded it for the use of all. It happened again on Saturday as a crew of some 10 adults and kids built the frame. The next day, some eight folks used a fire hydrant to spray 20,000 gallons of water for the ice surface. It took about four hours, she said in reply to a question. “It’s a quintessential Vermont [rink], complete with small village and community spirit,” says Susan Socks, who’s been lead volunteer on the project for the past 10 years.
It’s the 10th rink to be built in this configuration, she said. “Prior to that there was a rink but it was smaller and only lasted for a couple of weeks,” she recalled.
Socks, whose family has Socks Family Farm in Cabot, is a former figure skater and coach, and has coached hockey as well.
The rink is maintained by a group numbering 45 on a master list of volunteers. How they maintain the ice surface is true Yankee ingenuity. “We have the world’s cheapest Zamboni,” Socks sais with a laugh. “We fill a cooler with piping hot water, then start walking around the rink [resurfacing the ice] with a piece of fabric. We’re using an old painting drop cloth. It’s a matter of keeping it well shoveled, and when the sun hits it, it does wonders.”
Located next to Cabot School at the intersection of Rt. 215 and Main St., the rink is open to use anytime, she said. One feature is that some 40 pair of skates are available to use for those without them.
“It’s a fun, accessible spot for everyone – not just Cabot residents, but for everyone,” she said.
