Over 80 volunteers gathered at the Ammonoosuc River in Littleton on May 7 for the inaugural River Clean-Up Day, hosted by Trout Unlimited in partnership with Casella Waste Systems and Littleton Parks and Recreation. 2.54 tons (over 5,000 pounds) of waste was removed from the rail trail and riverbank area during the four-hour event. (Contributed photo)

