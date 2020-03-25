Modeled on mutual aid systems in southern New Hampshire that involve volunteers doing grocery shopping for older residents most at risk for severe COVID-19 effects and therefore advised to keep their distance from people, a similar mutual aid effort in the North Country has sprung up.

Called Mutual Aid North Country, it involves a current total of 14 regional volunteers and serves most towns in northern Grafton County and Coos County.

