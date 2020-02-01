Volunteers Sought For ATV Study Committee

ATVs line up outside the Carriage House in Barton. Newport City Council hopes that ATV riders will want to frequent city businesses this year. (File Photo)

NEWPORT CITY — The Newport City Downtown Development organization will host a community gathering in early spring to talk about how to measure the impact of all-terrain vehicles on the city.

The city council adopted an ordinance last fall to open access to the downtown by key city streets to ATVs during their season, from May 15 to Oct. 1 in a pilot project this year. An effort to repeal the ordinance failed in a public vote in January so the ordinance will go into effect.

