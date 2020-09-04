Volunteers Still Sought For COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa Harting, of Harpersville, N.Y., an injection as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway in Binghamton, N.Y. A letter from federal health officials instructing states to be ready to begin distributing a vaccine by Nov. 1 — two days before the election — has met, not with exhilaration, but with suspicion among public health experts and others. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

Volunteers are still being sought for clinical trials for the top vaccine candidates to prevent COVID-19.

Vaccines that reach Phase 3 of clinical trials must be tested on at least 30,000 people each. That should include people of all ages, ethnic origin and backgrounds, and those with underlying conditions that would put them at risk if they were to contract the virus.

