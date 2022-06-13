LYNDON — Village improvements are frequently discussed.

This weekend, community members turned words into actions.

Approximately 25 volunteers completed a couple of high-profile projects during the inaugural Damn In, Do It Day on Saturday.

Some constructed a parklet along the Main Street side of White’s Market, installing chairs, flower boxes (with seasonal plants), and a giant checkerboard (with giant checkers on order).

Others scraped, primed and painted the west gable and pedestrian railing at the Schoolhouse Covered Bridge, giving the history span some much-needed TLC.

Those projects — and the enthusiasm they generated — are a first step towards making bigger and better changes in the village district, said town Planning Director Nicole Gratton.

“We saw community members come out and be excited about making Lyndon a better place,” she said.

Based on the community response, Gratton said Damn It, Do It Day could become a regular event.

“I would love to see this become annual or bi-annual, and pick projects that are quick and actionable things,” she said. “The goal is to make Lyndon a more beautiful, lively, and engaging place for local residents to live in and enjoy.”

Damn It, Do It Day was organized through Revamp The Ville, a grant-funded effort to create a downtown master plan.

The master plan will include action items, to kick-start village revitalization efforts.

Efforts like Damn It, Do It Day give residents a sneak peek at the possibilities.

Revamp The Ville has already established a temporary e-bike lending program at the Cobleigh Library, which runs through June 24), and a pop-up infrastructure project to demonstrate pedestrian and cycling safety measures is slated for later this summer.

The e-bike lending program has been an unquestioned success, Gratton said, noting that “reservations filled up quickly.” With grant funding, a permanent e-bike lending program could be established, she said.

Meanwhile a ‘Taste of Lyndon’ food night is in the works, with plans to be determined.

For more information on Revamp The Ville visit tinyurl.com/RevamptheVille.

