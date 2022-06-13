Nearly 25 volunteers participated in Damn It, Do It Day in Lyndonville on Saturday, June 11, 2022. They created a Main Street parklet and painted portions of the Old Schoolhouse Covered Bridge as part of ongoing efforts to improve the village district. (Courtesy Photo/Martha Elmes)
“I would love to see this become annual or bi-annual, and pick projects that are quick and actionable things,” she said. “The goal is to make Lyndon a more beautiful, lively, and engaging place for local residents to live in and enjoy.”
Damn It, Do It Day was organized through Revamp The Ville, a grant-funded effort to create a downtown master plan.
The master plan will include action items, to kick-start village revitalization efforts.
Efforts like Damn It, Do It Day give residents a sneak peek at the possibilities.
Revamp The Ville has already established a temporary e-bike lending program at the Cobleigh Library, which runs through June 24), and a pop-up infrastructure project to demonstrate pedestrian and cycling safety measures is slated for later this summer.
The e-bike lending program has been an unquestioned success, Gratton said, noting that “reservations filled up quickly.” With grant funding, a permanent e-bike lending program could be established, she said.
Meanwhile a ‘Taste of Lyndon’ food night is in the works, with plans to be determined.
