ST. JOHNSBURY — The retired Rev. Kirk Thompson opened the annual VT S.U.P.P.O.R.T.S. annual box-packing event with a prayer for the soldiers serving overseas and their supporters.
That moment is what Nicquelle Timson, president of VT S.U.P.P.O.R.T.S., referred to Saturday as “The calm before the storm.” What followed was the non-profit’s packing frenzy to send hundreds of boxes to U.S. troops deployed the world over at the holidays,
By the time all was said and done late Saturday morning at the St. Johnsbury Elks Club, it was reported as many as 600 boxes had been packed and were being mailed out to troops to thank them for their service and brighten their holidays.
“It reminds us why we’re here,” said Nicquelle, whose first husband, Joey Fortin, died while serving in Iraq as a fire support officer for the 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment of the 1st Calvary Division. He was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Combat Action Badge. He was buried with full military honors at Mount Calvary Cemetery in St. Johnsbury.
Rev. Thompson began by saying to those gathered, “Gracious God, you are with us all every day, but today we’re here for a special day, to ship these goods to young men and women who are stationed all over the world.
“God, we ask you to bless all these soldiers and to bless those who are here today to pack the boxes.”
Lisa Wood, of Waterford, said she comes to the annual box-packing event for soldiers to honor Joey Fortin, who was her nephew, and for the soldiers serving now, in his memory.
“I do it for Joey,” said Wood, who was taking filled boxes from the assembly line of volunteers, who included dozens of community members from cub scouts to senior citizens, to moms with infants strapped to their fronts. Wood placed handwritten Christmas cards into the boxes and sent them down the packing line to where they were taped up, had shipping labels affixed, and moved on a dolly to a trailer outside the Elks Club.
Ray Desilets, Nicquelle’s dad, was helping to stack the boxes in the trailer.
Wood said she’s been coming for the past 10 years to help out at the event, and would not miss it. She said she now has a son-in-law serving in the military as well.
Michael Barrett, co-owner of the Barrett Insurance Agency in St. Johnsbury, and one of the event’s business sponsors, also volunteered at this year’s packing event to handle the social media, including making videos of participants to post for those locally to see — as well as soldiers serving all over the world.
“This is my first year being here,” said Barrett, saying his and his wife’s business have contributed to the event for some time.
Many local businesses and organizations, including the Good Shepherd Catholic School and the St. Johnsbury School, donated to the collection and mailing costs, as did scores of other individuals. (The event did not quite hit its mailing costs fund drive and a link to contribute is at the end of this report).
Andrew Achilles, 9, of St. Johnsbury, and his friend, Dominic Curley, 8, of Danville, were among the many children who turned out to help pack boxes, with a volunteer corps of more than 75 people about an hour into the event.
Christine Mitchell, of St. Johnsbury, was there, too, with her children, Matthew, 6, and Aubree, 9. She said being at the packing day was very special for her this year. She and her family have donated to the event, but were stationed away from Vermont — her husband is in the military — and this year, they were home.
“It means a lot to us,” said Mitchell of the event. “Their dad is in the military.”
Nicquelle Timson is her best friend, Christine Mitchell said. She, Nicquelle and Joey Fortin were the only redheads in their class and the three of them were fast friends who were very close growing up. She said Joey told her about his plans to propose to Nicquelle before he popped the question, saying, “Joey was one of my best friends. We grew up together.”
They all graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy, in the Class of 2004.
Mitchell said she would Facetime with Joey when he was deployed to stay in touch.
Being at the annual VT S.U.P.P.O.R.T.S. Christmas box packing event and honoring Joey and other local servicemen who have died in service to their country — and service members everywhere — means a lot, said Mitchell.
Nearby, Nicquelle’s voice could be heard cheering the bustling crowd on, “Really pack those boxes as high as you can!”
Last year, because of the pandemic, and before the vaccines were available, the event was not public, but the nonprofit group used donations for products and postage and got boxes sent out despite the shutdown of many public gatherings. On Saturday morning, some people chose to wear masks, but many did not, and worries about social distancing didn’t appear on people’s minds.
Near the packing line was a card-making station where cards were being decorated and filled with messages. Hailee Pearsons, 11, was writing “Merry Christmas” to a soldier she’ll never meet, and said, “It makes me thankful we’re doing this for the soldiers.”
Denelle Noyes, Joey’s cousin, helped to oversee the cards table. In her stack of cards she was writing, “Thank you for your service,” inside, and on the fronts of the envelopes, “Soldier.”
“It is one of my favorite days of the year, because of the people that show up to show their support,” she said, adding that the soldiers receiving the holiday care packages have said the cards are their favorite part of the remembrance gifts this time of year. She said one soldier looked her up and wrote to her on social media to thank her, and some soldiers have written back to local high school students to offer their thanks and share how much the gifts and being remembered meant to them.
Also in line packing boxes was Teresa Gould, of St. Johnsbury, with her 9-month-old baby, Asa, strapped to her front. She said of the event, “It’s like we’re sending Vermont to them.”
Donated goods — including Cabot products, Bag Balm and Vermont maple goods — teamed up with everything from snack foods like granola bars and jerky, to gum and licorice, magazines, socks, deodorant, soap and more. Volunteers all wore VT S.U.P.P.O.R.T.S. shirts.
“Don’t forget the cookies!” shouted Chris Haggett, Cub Scout Troop #007 in St. Johnsbury’s cub master. “Cookies are more important than socks; but socks are pretty important, too!”
Beulah McGinnis, a senior from St. Johnsbury who is well-known for rolling up her sleeves to pitch in at charitable events, from collecting mittens and donated goods for the Santa Fund to volunteering at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, was there packing up boxes as well.
“I wouldn’t miss it for anything,” she said, adding that both her husband and son had served in the armed forces some years back, so she knows firsthand about the sacrifices those in the military make.
McGinnis smiled and said, “We need to support them.”
On the website for the nonprofit, Nicquelle stated, “We believe it is so important for the members of our community to be given the opportunity to give back to our troops. So many want to give, but may not have an address or any idea what to put in a box. We make it easy for young and old to all be a part of this project.”
“The Vermont Supports Our Troops Project (now VT S.U.P.P.O.R.T.S, Inc. (a Vermont non-profit organization as of 2014) was created in 2004 during the second Operation: Desert Storm, as a way to send a hometown holiday to our troops overseas,” the website notes. “Local civilians got together to pack boxes and write cards to our troops. More than a decade later, the project has grown by leaps and bounds, involving local businesses, media, and over a hundred volunteers. However, the task remains the same.
“Join us in sending over 400 boxes to our troops serving in combat zones this 2021 holiday season. Let our troops know that they are appreciated, missed and remembered, here in Vermont … While packing the boxes to support our troops, we can’t help but pause to remember the amazing woman that started it all, due to her deployed son, Jim Lee. He was deployed in Afghanistan, and wanted to do something for our troops! Thank your Dorcus Lee.”
Donations to help with the nearly $21/box shipping costs are still being accepted at the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/2021-packing-event
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.