NORTHUMBERLAND — Farewell, Groveton.
Town and precinct voters on Saturday agreed to dissolve the Groveton Village District effective Jan. 1, 2024.
The measure was unanimously supported by the Select Board and Village commissioners and passed by hand-votes at both the Town Meeting and Village Meeting. The village vote was 33-0.
The Groveton Fire Department will continue under the same name with no staffing changes, but will be transferred to town ownership.
Northumberland becomes the second community to dissolve a village district in the past year, the other being Lyndon, Vt., where voters in November approved a town-village merger with the Lyndonville Village District.
State Rep. James Tierney of Groveton said the Groveton-Northumberland merger will streamline administration, save $3,000 in annual costs for precinct commissioners and election officials, and will improve the fire department’s ability to secure federal grant funding.
“When the precinct started, it was able to get better assistance grants from the feds than the town was. Since then, things have changed. Now the town is better able to get assistance grants than the precinct,” he said.
It will reduce the number of village districts in New Hampshire to 88.
Those districts are scattered among 66 of 234, or 28 percent, of communities statewide
The majority of those districts (59 percent) were formed to run water utilities, in full or in part.
Following the Northumberland-Groveton vote, 19 percent of districts operate fire departments.
That percentage could fall even lower if the proposed dissolution of the Conway Village Fire district and merger of the Redstone and Center Conway Fire Districts are approved this month.
NORTHUMBERLAND TOWN MEETING
By a 105-53 vote, Northumberland Town Meeting on Saturday approved a $10.2 million water, sewer and drainage project in “The Hill” residential neighborhood, of which $8.5 million will be bonded and $1.7 million will be grant funded.
Additional grant funding and donations will be sought to further offset project costs, including an estimated $2.5 million in state Department of Environmental Services administered grant funds.
Voters rejected petition articles to make the road agent an elected position (22 for, 129 against) and to discontinue the town administrator position (23 for, 123 against).
A warrant article to increase police funding by $295,000 and bring the department to 24/7 operations failed (56 for, 71 against) despite unanimous Select Board support.
The veterans tax credit was increased from $100 to $350 and was readopted.
The $3.2 million town operating budget was approved 81-38, surviving a proposed amendment to cut $570,000 from the police and ambulance lines, which was defeated 106-18.
In elections, James Weagle (161 votes) won a 3-year Select Board seat over incumbent Keith Bronson (89) and Clint Bramlett (41); Tina Lunderville (206 votes) and James Weagle (197) both won 3-year School Board seats over Bramlett (105), and Samantha Young (School Board, 1-year-term) and tax collector Min Kennett were re-elected unopposed.
