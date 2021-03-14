Voters Blow Up Haverhill Ballot, Next Steps Uncertain

Haverhill voters on Saturday rejected the town’s virtual Town Meeting format.
Article 2, to approve temporary optional meeting procedures allowed by House Bill 1129 during the COVID-19 State of Emergency, failed by a wide margin, 409-264.
As a result, the entire 34-item ballot was invalidated. Every request, from $230,000 for an airport safety study to $500 for the Fourth of July Committee, was scrapped.
It’s unclear what happens next.
The Board of Selectmen can schedule a special meeting to reconsider the proposed $4.6 million operating budget, or adopt the 2020 budget.
However the remainder of spending articles — such as installment payments for a highway grader, dump truck and police cruiser, and over $59,000 for social service organizations assisting the sick, elderly, addicted and homeless — are all-but-dead until 2022.
Town Manager Brigitte Codling was disappointed in the outcome.
“The consequences are devastating,” she said, noting that the three vehicles whose payments were canceled will have to be returned. “A lot of the larger pieces of equipment in the highway department will be going back … and we can’t just find a way to replace them.”
In response to pandemic concerns, the Board of Selectmen scheduled a virtual town meeting that consisted of two virtual sessions, a public input period, and Saturday’s walk-through vote at Haverhill Cooperative Middle School.
Their support for the plan waned, from 5-0 last year to 3-2 earlier this month.
Leading up to the vote, a group of 28 residents — including all but one member of the advisory budget committee and state Rep. Rick Ladd — called for the rejection of Article 2, and the scheduling of a traditional in-person town meeting, in order to allow for floor debate, discussion and amendments.
In full-page advertisements they argued a virtual town meeting “is exactly how we lose our voice and control” and said a ‘No’ vote “sends a clear message to the Select Board that we, the voters, demand a traditional town meeting where we can all have our voices heard together at the same time.”
Codling called the Group of 28’s tactics deceptive.
In a legal opinion dated March 3, town counsel Mitchell Municipal Group said it was extremely unlikely that Haverhill would meet the legal requirements to hold a special town meeting to reconsider the town warrant.
“People were grossly misled by individuals who knew better,” she said, adding that Article 2 should never have been weaponized by opposition. “The bottom line is this shouldn’t have been a political ploy.”
Meanwhile challenger Mike Graham defeated incumbent chairman Darwin Clogston, 514-186, for a three-year seat on the Board of Selectmen.
It was another rebuke of the town.
Clogston had been a staunch supporter of reform measures to consolidate town departments and streamline government.
That included plans to merge the three precinct fire departments (North Haverhill, Haverhill Corner, Woodsville) into a single town department.
Those efforts were met with resistance, particularly in Graham’s Woodsville district.
Woodsville and the town have been at odds over several issues, including funding for the Woodsville Highway Department, which has led to a lawsuit (filed by the precinct against the town) and proposed state legislation (supporting the town’s position).
It’s unclear how Graham’s election will impact those efforts.
The Board of Selectmen will reconvene for an organizational meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.
HAVERHILL COOPERATIVE SCHOOL DISTRICT
Voters approved all seven warrant articles for the Haverhill Cooperative School District.
In contrast to the town vote, they OK’d the optional meeting process during COVID, 417-182.
They also approved the $14.7 million operating budget, 442-202, and an $81,444 increase in salaries and benefits, as outlined by the collective bargaining agreement between the Haverhill Cooperative School Board and the Haverhill Cooperative Support Staff NEA-NH, by a vote of 426-245.
In school board elections, three candidates ran unopposed: Dylan Farr, Sabrina Brown and Alexander Keeler.
Farr has indicated he will decline his election. The school board will have the power to appoint a member to fill the vacancy.
