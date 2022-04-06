For the first time in three years, all Caledonia Cooperative School District towns — Barnet, Walden and Waterford — individually approved of the district’s proposed FY23 budget, as well as together.
In years past, the budget failed in Walden but passed the combined vote.
This year, Walden voters approved the budget 76 yes to 45 no. In Waterford, 124 supported the budget and 51 voted against it. In Barnet, 68 voted for the budget and 41 voted against it.
“It is encouraging to see that all three communities in CCSD supported the FY23 budget — this had not happened in the two previous years that I was serving this district,” wrote Superintendent Mark Tucker in an email on Wednesday morning. “Coming out of two-plus years of disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, I think this affirmative voice of support from the three communities will send a message to the staff in the three schools that their communities support them and appreciate all that they do every day for their children.”
The FY23 budget includes $11,690,102 in total education spending — a slight increase from FY22, mainly due to increases in both the tuition cost per high schooler as well as the total number of those in high school from the three towns.
Walden voters also overwhelmingly supported Hillarie Holbrook as a new three-year school board member over James Clark, with the former garnering 101 votes to Clark’s 11.
“Thank you to all those who came out to support our school,” wrote Holbrook in an email. “I’m looking forward to working with the board and creating a positive relationship between the school and our community.”
Holbrook moved to Walden about eight years ago to live with her husband Dylan, a lifelong Walden resident. She works as a teacher in Craftsbury Schools and has two young children.
“I’m super passionate about itty bitty tiny schools and all of the power that is within them,” she told the Caledonian last week. Holbrook herself grew up in a small town in Maine and graduated from a PreK-8 school with just around 120 kids — about the same size as Walden School.
Waterford voters also elected a new member to the school board: Jay Miller won with 129 write-in votes.
Miller moved to Waterford with his family and four school-aged children prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. He currently serves on the Waterford Planning Commission and is the president-elect of the St. Johnsbury Rotary Club.
“Thank you to all of the Waterford residents who came out to vote and supported me,” Miller wrote in an email. “I am looking forward to representing the entire community.”
“We have two new members joining the CCSD Board, and they will bring fresh voices and perspectives to the work that the current Board did over the past year to consider where the three schools are in relation to the desired outcomes that led to the creation of this unified district in 2018,” wrote Tucker.
Over the past year, the board has been working to review the Act 67 study committee report which was presented to the state in order to create the unified PreK-8 district in 2017, the Caledonian previously reported.
In Barnet, voters re-elected Jessica Roy, current board chair, for a three-year term with 60 write-in votes.
Roy did not initially submit paperwork to have her name on the ballot as she was searching for teaching work closer to home. However, after securing a teaching job outside of the board’s district, she told the community she was willing to serve again.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to continue the great work the board has been working on for the past year,” Roy said.
The first meeting of the reformed CCSD board is planned for next Monday, April 11, at 6 p.m. It will be held at Waterford School in Room 13 with remote access also available via Zoom.
