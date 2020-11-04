Voters In Hardwick, Stannard & Walden Re-elect Troiano

In this file photo from January 2019, Rep. Chip Troiano, D-Stannard, attends a Democratic Party caucus at the Vermont State House in Montpelier. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

Incumbent Chip Troiano, a Democrat from Stannard, was re-elected by voters in the three towns that make up the Caledonia 2 House District.

Troiano was challenged by James Clark, a Republican from Hardwick.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments