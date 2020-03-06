Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
This illustration was posted on the NEK Collaborative's social media post after all 27 towns which voted on joining a Communications Union District were tallied - and the vote was unanimously in favor. (NEK Collaborative)
Peacham resident Alfred Dedam asks for a brief description of the proposed Communications Union District or CUD which voters were asked to authorize joining at the annual meeting on Tuesday. Sitting near Dedam in the back corner of the church was Jock Gill, the acting planning commission chairman, who stood to explain the proposal for voters. The article passed from the floor in a unanimous voice vote. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
NORTHEAST KINGDOM — The final article of business on the warning for the annual Peacham Town Meeting on Tuesday was to ask voters if they were interested in joining a new Communications Union District - or CUD - aimed at improving high-speed internet and telecommunications for not only the town, but 26 other communities.
One citizen, Alfred Dedam, asked if the proposal could be explained a little bit, and acting Planning Commission Chair, Jock Gill, quickly got to his feet and said the no-risk, no-investment proposal was for 27 towns to join hands in trying to secure funding to build out high-speed internet to the communities for which private industry has not comprehensively built service.
