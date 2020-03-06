NORTHEAST KINGDOM — The final article of business on the warning for the annual Peacham Town Meeting on Tuesday was to ask voters if they were interested in joining a new Communications Union District - or CUD - aimed at improving high-speed internet and telecommunications for not only the town, but 26 other communities.

One citizen, Alfred Dedam, asked if the proposal could be explained a little bit, and acting Planning Commission Chair, Jock Gill, quickly got to his feet and said the no-risk, no-investment proposal was for 27 towns to join hands in trying to secure funding to build out high-speed internet to the communities for which private industry has not comprehensively built service.

