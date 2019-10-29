Voters Nixed Barton Election But Process Questions Remained

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Select Board candidate Lenny Zenonos, Kathy Eby-Mitchell and candidate Ken Eby-Mitchell attend last week's special floor meeting when voters rejected the idea of expanding the select board. (File Photo)
BARTON — Questions about the scheduling of what was going to be a special election of extra select board members offer insights into how other municipal boards might handle such cases.
A voter petition to expand the Barton select board from three to five members forced the select board to call a special floor meeting last Tuesday to consider the issue. The select board opted to hold the special election the day afterward, last Wednesday.
