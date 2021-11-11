Voters OK Half Million For School Spending

WHITFIELD — Voters agreed to give a half-million in supplemental state aid to the White Mountains Regional School District, rather than use the funds for tax relief, at a special meeting on Wednesday.
Two warrant articles were approved by hand vote, delivering $547,191 to the school district’s coffers.
One warrant article placed $50,000 in a Plow Truck Capital Reserve Fund (current balance $0) for the purchase of a new plow truck.
The other put $497,190 in a Building & Grounds Expendable Trust Fund (current balance $836,439).
The funds represent corrections to state aid, addressing COVID undercounts of numbers (total student population, free and reduced lunch recipients) used to determine adequacy amounts.
The Buildings & Grounds ETF money will go towards more than $1.7 million in proposed capital improvements projects.
That include replacement of 27-year-old boilers at Lancaster Elementary School (appx. $395,000), replacement of the high school gym HVAC system (appx. $675,000), replacement of a high school rooftop HVAC unit (appx. $118,000), renovations to high school bathrooms (appx. $454,000), improvements to the Whitefield Elementary School hot water system (appx. $60,000), resolution of WES gym water issues (cost TBD) and replacement of the WES/LES playgrounds (cost TBD).
The vote to give all of the money to the school district will increase the property tax rate by 27 cents per $1,000 in Carroll, 21 cents in Dalton, and 17 cents in Jefferson, and will reduce the tax rate by 43 cents per $1,000 in Lancaster and 5 cents in Whitefield.
The special meeting drew more than 50 people, generated little discussion, and lasted about 10 minutes.
COVID-19 UPDATE
The White Mountains Regional School District had 28 active cases as of Wednesday.
That included 14 at Lancaster Elementary, 12 at White Mountains Regional High School, and one each at Whitefield Elementary and the central office.
The district has seen 146 cases to date for the 2021-2022 school year.
The Food and Drug Administration recently approved COVID vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11, and WMRSD students in that age group have independently started the two-shot vaccination process.
In support of those efforts, the school district will hold a vaccination clinic (offering first-round vaccinations and boosters) for students, staff and community members at WMRHS from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13.
OTHER INFORMATION
— The first draft of the 2021-2022 WMRSD budget will be presented to the school board in early December.
— A subcommittee of the District Leadership Team will develop plans to move grades 7 and 8 into the high school. The subcommittee will present a proposal to the school board at a later date. The transition (if it happens) would not occur until the 2023-2024 school year at the earliest.
— A DLT subcommittee will look at relocating the WMRSD central office to a mobile unit at the high school, which would save the district an estimated $50,000 per year. They will also explore moving the central office to Lancaster Elementary, which would be possible if grades 7/8 transition to the high school.
