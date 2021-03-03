NEWPORT CITY — Voters across northern Orleans County and in Brighton voted overwhelmingly to support school budgets for the North Country Union High School in Newport City and NCU Junior High School in Derby Center.
The support came from across the board, including in those districts that have traditionally provided lukewarm support.
Derby backed the high school budget of $17.3 million by 319 to 180, and the junior high budget of $5.2 million by 327 to 174.
Support was also strong in Newport City, with 276 in favor and 174 opposed to the high school budget, and 283 to 157 for the junior high budget.
Voters also backed a request to put $500,000 from a surplus from 2019 into the capital improvement fund to offset the replacement of heating and ventilation units in the A and B wings, which are original to the more than 50-year-old building.
