Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Sue Boulay, who is visiting family in Lyndonville, buys groceries at The White Market store on Main Street in Lyndonville on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. White Market cashier, Carol Lemere, of Sutton, assists Boulay. The White Market stores in Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury have been offering the Coins For Our Community fundraising program for area organizations for more than a year. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Sue Boulay, who is visiting family in Lyndonville, buys groceries at The White Market store on Main Street in Lyndonville on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. White Market cashier, Carol Lemere, of Sutton, assists Boulay. The White Market stores in Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury have been offering the Coins For Our Community fundraising program for area organizations for more than a year. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury Baseball & Softball was chosen as a Coins for Community beneficiary in 2021. (File photo)
Voters have decided which among a long list of local non-profit groups should benefit from the White Market Coins for Community program.
White Market co-owner Sarah Lafferty, who launched the program 13 months ago, decided to let community members decide who should profit from the program in 2021. Many area groups from the Lyndon and St. Johnsbury area sought to be a part of the program, and Lafferty listed them online where voters could make their selections.
Here you'll find our latest collection of Caledonian-Record reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from the beginning of April. Our January, February and March stories are here: https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/local/our-coronavirus-coverage/collection_5885178c-692e-11e…
Here you'll find our collection of reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from January, February and March. Our most recent coverage is at https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/recent-coronavirus-coverage/collection_c56580a8-7f7c-11ea-b0cd-732a2e7b3384.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.