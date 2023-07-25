WEST BURKE — Decided by Australian ballot on Tuesday, townspeople rejected a $10.6 million bond to build a municipal wastewater system on Tuesday.
The unofficial results of the vote showed 187 against the plan to 117 for it. Town Treasurer Cathi Feeley called the 304 votes cast a good turnout. There are 1,236 voters on the checklist.
The Tuesday vote was the town’s opportunity to support or not a proposed wastewater system large enough to service 140 users in the village area of West Burke. Interest in small multi-user systems in the village emerged in 2018 through the efforts of One Burke, a group organized around the revitalization of the West Burke village. Grants pursued by the group paid for feasibility studies that identified reasonable and safe sites for water and wastewater systems.
Andrea Day, with the engineering consulting firm Dufresne Group, who has been working with One Burke on the wastewater effort since the beginning, shared project details on Monday evening in a pre-vote informational meeting and praised the efforts of the One Burke group “who spent 100 hours of their personal time” to advance the project.
The site selected to pursue for the project is on property owned by Mike Cole in a gravel pit near his store off Route 5.
Proponents of the project contend that the system benefits the users tied into the system and bolsters the community as a whole by creating infrastructure in the village to draw restaurants, a sporting goods store, specialty food stores, new single-family homes and new apartments.
The ballot question asked townspeople to bond for the total $10.6 million cost of the project, but plan advocates for months have been talking about the “unprecedented” amount of federal funding that would be available to pay for it. Between ARPA funds and a USDA rural development grant, the town’s share was estimated to go no higher than $3.5 million.
Day pointed out on Monday that over a 30-year loan payback timeframe, that the tax impact of a $3.5 million bond on a $150,000 home would be $85/year.
Several townspeople spoke with concerns about the project. Among them was Lisa Allard, wife of Select Board Chair Joe Allard, who said she is all for revitalizing the village, but the proposed wastewater system is too costly when other more beneficial infrastructure projects should happen, like sidewalks.
Former Select Board member Christine Emmons asked fellow townspeople to consider the facts when deciding how to vote. Among those facts, she said, is the amount of work that’s been done so far on the plan and the amount of federal funding available for the town to create the system.
It was shared Monday night that a yes vote would have meant “a yellow light” to proceed on the planning, the financing and the effort to get 80 users closest to the system to agree to be part of it.
It was also shared on Monday what a “no” vote would mean. “Without a positive bond vote, the project does not have a path forward,” Day noted on a slide presentation during the meeting.
The failing vote appears to mark the end of the project because of tight timelines attached to the ARPA funding and the requirement from the USDA that they can only provide grant funding if the town is in favor of the project.
