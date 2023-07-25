WEST BURKE — Decided by Australian ballot on Tuesday, townspeople rejected a $10.6 million bond to build a municipal wastewater system on Tuesday.

The unofficial results of the vote showed 187 against the plan to 117 for it. Town Treasurer Cathi Feeley called the 304 votes cast a good turnout. There are 1,236 voters on the checklist.

