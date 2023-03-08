WATERFORD — Voters on Tuesday changed the delinquent tax collector from a Select Board appointment to an elected position.
Because incumbent Gilbert “Gib” Trenholme is a non-resident and was not eligible to run, voters elected assistant treasurer Marcel Lapierre.
According to town officials, Lapierre has completed training to serve as DTC.
The question of changing the position from appointed to elected passed, 67-58, and Lapierre was elected to a one-year term by voice vote.
The move comes after a roller coaster a couple of years for Trenholme.
He had served as delinquent tax collector from 2008 until 2021, when the former Select Board dismissed Trenholme for what they described as his “contentious and unworkable relationship with town officials.”
He was briefly replaced by assistant town clerk and treasurer Donna Berry until her hasty resignation 11 months later amid controversy.
After filing extensive public record requests and making two allegations of open meeting violations against the Select Board, Trenholme was re-appointed on February 14, 2022.
DTC DISCUSSION
When the proposal to change the delinquent tax collector from an appointed to an elected position came to the floor at Tuesday’s Town Meeting, Trenholme spoke in opposition.
“This really isn’t broke and doesn’t need fixing,” he said.
Trenholme touted his experience and effectiveness in the position.
“I don’t think you step into this position off the street and succeed at it,” he said.
He said the Select Board decision in 2021 to replace him with a town employee had been unsuccessful.
Trenholme outlined his replacement Berry’s missteps, and the “mess” she left behind in a five-page report filed with the town upon his return.
“We just got done trying this two years ago; it failed miserably. It cost the town many thousands of dollars,” he said.
However, newly elected Select Board member Warner Hodgdon challenged Trenholme’s track record.
“I’ve been under the impression that this delinquent tax collector issue — that most people think has been a smooth ride for years — has been far from it,” he said. “I know there were a lot of complaints in the past that weren’t formally filed. I want folks to know this has not been all a rosy picture.”
OTHER ARTICLES
Voters approved a $1.3 million operating budget and 12 additional spending articles totaling $39,000.
A petition article to establish an ordinance allowing ATVs to travel on town roads and property was tabled until next year for further discussion and study.
In Select Board elections, Hodgdon defeated incumbent Marcia Martel for a one-year term and incumbents Susan Hayes (3-year) and Rob Begin (1-year) were re-elected unopposed.
Hodgdon’s wife, Kathleen, stepped down as auditor due to his election.
Town Clerk Deb Benoit, Town Treasurer Heather Gonyaw, and Town Moderator Maurice Chaloux were also reappointed.
CORRECTION
The Caledonian-Record on March 8 incorrectly reported that Chaloux had been elected delinquent tax collector.
