Voters To Decide If Town Takes Over Sewer System

The Select Board last Monday agreed to draft a warrant article for the town to assume ownership of a sewer system from the Northwoods Estates homeowners association.
Jim Dyckman, president of the homeowners association, had asked the Select Board on July 24 to sponsor a warrant article for required Town Meeting approval.
The Select Board demanded an inspection of the sewer system as a condition of support, to ensure it is well constructed and maintained.
The homeowners association hired a contractor to scope the sewer line, and the inspection showed the system was in excellent shape, according to town officials.
Town counsel recommended the Select Board gather additional information before the warrant article is drafted and approved: The system layout (including road and property information), as-built plans, remaining conditions to be fulfilled, and a firm town acceptance date (if the warrant article is approved).
Dyckman has already provided the Select Board with inspection and maintenance reports.
The town is already responsible for maintaining Northwoods Estates’ water lines and roads.
CEMETERY MAINTENANCE
Conversations on cemetery maintenance continued at Monday’s Select Board meeting.
Cemetery trustees Barbara Pinkham and James Sherwood cannot find a replacement for the cemetery sexton, who resigned, and need someone to maintain graves, repair fences, repaint signs, seed and lime lawns, prune, trim and remove trees and brush, and so forth.
According to Pinkham and Sherwood, people are not willing to work as cemetery sexton for the amount budgeted ($5,000) and they suggested the Public Works department assume responsibility for cemetery maintenance.
Pointing to surrounding communities, Pinkham said Lisbon Public Works has a dedicated employee who functions as cemetery sexton, and said a town is judged by the state of its cemeteries.
Pinkham and Sherwood will present the Select Board with a formal proposal next month.
Select Board member Shawn White opposed the idea on the grounds it would increase taxes.
Public Works director Rob Larson confirmed his department did not have the manpower to take over cemetery maintenance and would have to increase spending to do so.
White suggested it would be an ideal job for a retired person.
