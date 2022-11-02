BETHLEHEM — As the March town meeting nears, the Bethlehem Village District commissioners and Bethlehem Energy Commission are advancing a proposed solar array for the district’s wastewater treatment facility that is estimated to save $500,000 or more in electricity costs during 25 years of operation.
At an estimated turnkey cost of $421,000, the project would be funded with a $250,000 grant and a 30-percent tax credit, leaving the total village district cost at about $120,000, or possibly less if additional grants can be found, BEC members said during a presentation at the town hall on Thursday, Oct. 27.
The proposal comes after the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services’ Water Division authorized an energy audit for the WWTF, at 359 Maple St./Route 142, and offered several recommendations.
“One was to look into whether you would save money by putting in a solar array,” said BEC Chairman David Van Houten. “The energy commission saw this report and asked the commissioners if we could look into the feasibility of that.”
The commission then reached out to a solar developer to arrive at the proposal, which Van Houten said is being introduced now because village district residents will need to vote on it at the March annual meeting.
If approved, the solar panels would generate enough electricity to offset all of the electricity currently being used at the plant, he said.
“When we first looked at the numbers, the numbers looked pretty favorable,” said Van Houten. “Then [DES] pointed out they have a $250,000 grant available for our $420,000 project, and all of a sudden the numbers started looking really good.”
This year, the Eversource electricity rate jumped from 10 cents per kilowatt hour to 22 cents, said Van Houten.
Although the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission updates the rates of utilities every six months, rates generally increase, and while there will be much pressure to bring them down, the best that the district can hope for in the next ten years is that rates will be somewhere between 10 and 22 cents per kilowatt hour, he said.
“Forecasting is very difficult, and when we do forecasting, we try to be super-conservative,” said Van Houten.
Along with reduced operating costs at the WWTF, there are good environmental reasons to install a solar system, which would in turn have multiple layers of economic benefits, some integral to the budget needed to run the facility, as well as cultural and traditional benefits to the community through the reduction of greenhouse gases, said BEC member Dan Crosby.
The basic system would be placed just west of the lagoons and close to the building to reduce costs for conduits, he said.
The 145-kilowatt system entails 300 large solar panels that would produce, in year one, 177 kilowatt hours of electricity, which is slightly more than what the WWTF currently uses, said Crosby.
The facility would still be connected to the grid so there will be no concerns about running it during times of snow cover or cloudy weather when it doesn’t produce what is needed, he said.
On days when the array produces more power than needed, the excess goes back to the grid and the BVD account is credited for those kilowatt hours.
With the $250,000 grant — coming from money that DES has from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and for which the BEC has already completed a pre-application for placement on DES’s revolving fund priority list — the village district cost would be $170,000, which would be further reduced by $50,000 with the 30-percent tax credit, which is a direct payment from the federal Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 that has been extended to municipal facilities, said Crosby.
“That brings the cost to the Bethlehem Village District down to around $120,000, and that’s assuming we don’t have any other funding sources that we come up with between now and then,” he said. “It might even be less than that.”
The 10-year cost to service a $120,000 loan at 2 percent interest would be $133,000.
While the Eversource rate is currently 22 cents per kilowatt hour, a third-party contract for the village’s WWTF would put the rate at about 14.5 cents, said Crosby.
Although the contracted rate would be for 14.5 cents per kilowatt hour, the output during 25 years, a reliable and predictable number that is likely conservative, would equate to a little more than 3 cents per kilowatt hour, he said.
“After year 25, the array doesn’t go anywhere and doesn’t stop producing,” said Crosby. “That number over the life of the system will be less than that.”
After paying $5,000 a year into the system, the difference is about $20,000 a year in savings, if not greater.
“After 25 years, we’re looking at a pretty conservative estimate of saving half a million dollars,” he said. “This is likely a low estimate of the savings.”
If the solar array is approved by voters in March and a bid is submitted by a developer following a competitive bidding process, the panel array could be installed and online at the end of 2023, at the earliest.
“We are fortunate that we’ve been thinking about this for a while so we can hit the ground running,” said Crosby.
Built into the draft warrant article is the wording that the project would move forward “if the commissioners deem it to make financial sense for the village district.”
There’s no reason to think the $250,000 grant and $30,000 tax credit will go away, but if for some reason they do, the total $420,000 cost would still equate to 10 cents per kilowatt hour, said Van Houten.
The warrant article states that in addition to the $250,000 grant, the remainder would be funded through a combination of additional grants, donations, federal tax credits, low-interest loans, or as a last resort, if it makes financial sense, a bank loan.
