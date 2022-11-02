BETHLEHEM — As the March town meeting nears, the Bethlehem Village District commissioners and Bethlehem Energy Commission are advancing a proposed solar array for the district’s wastewater treatment facility that is estimated to save $500,000 or more in electricity costs during 25 years of operation.

At an estimated turnkey cost of $421,000, the project would be funded with a $250,000 grant and a 30-percent tax credit, leaving the total village district cost at about $120,000, or possibly less if additional grants can be found, BEC members said during a presentation at the town hall on Thursday, Oct. 27.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments