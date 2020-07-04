At its peak, nearly 50 people participated in Monday night’s annual meeting of the Caledonia Cooperative School District Board — by Zoom this year due to the pandemic, rather than in-person — a PreK-8 district which serves pupils from Barnet, Walden and Waterford.
The meeting was held on the eve of Tuesday’s voting in the three communities on the proposed $11,877,933 budget for Fiscal Year 2021, a 7.20 percent increase in education spending per equalized pupil.
Absentee ballot voting was available and encouraged for voters due to the pandemic, but in-person voting at the Barnet and Waterford schools and at the fire station in Walden took place for 12 hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Masks were required and provided if people didn’t have their own, and hand sanitizer use and wiping down of voting booth areas was a frequent occurrence at all three polling places, along with required 6-foot social distancing separation at every point.
A series of tiny orange flags marked 6-foot social distancing space outside the school leading into the polling place.
At the Barnet School, Town Clerk Ben Heisholt sat behind a plexiglass screen, masked, hand sanitizer at the ready. Dylan Ford, chair of the town’s Select Board, checked voters out at the other end of the polling place with similar protective gear in place.
Heisholt said by about 5 p.m. some 80 voters had been through the polls, plus 49 absentee ballots that had come in.
Voting results were not available by press time Tuesday; they will be online as soon as they are made available and will be printed in Thursday’s newspaper.
Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker said on Tuesday afternoon, “We probably won’t have Barnet results until the town clerk posts them in the morning. So I don’t think we’ll know if the budget passes until (Wednesday).”
An earlier vote set for May was postponed due to the pandemic, but the vote was carried out Tuesday to try to get the district’s budget in place with voter approval by the July 1 start of the new fiscal year.
The board adopted a budget earlier, but revisited the spending plan in mid-April and cut the budget by about a quarter million dollars.
A bond article was also voted on June 30 for building repairs needed at all three schools, in the amount of $303,500.
During Monday night’s annual meeting, some voters questioned moving the annual informational meeting to sooner than the night before the budget vote, so those voting by absentee ballot could participate before casting ballots.
The annual meeting can be held up to 10 days before the vote, and the board agreed to take that request up at a future meeting.
In the chat online during the Zoom meeting, another resident from one of the three towns asked why the Caledonia Cooperative School District vote can’t coincide with the annual town meeting day in early March.
Caledonia Central Supervisory Union (CCSU) Superintendent Mark Tucker said to move the annual vote to March would require a vote by the electorate in the three towns first at the annual meeting, next year, then if voters approve, the annual meeting and vote would coincide with the March annual town meeting time in 2022.
During the start of the Monday night annual meeting, CCSU Business Manager Christina Kimball walked those online through the budget highlights. She presented the information a second time when technical problems with the youtube casting were resolved about 45 minutes into the virtual meeting.
Kimball said negotiations for teachers and support staff are still ongoing so it’s not yet know for certain what the actual increases will be, but estimates were budgeted.
A total of 4.5 positions were reduced in the spending plan across the three PreK-8 schools which make up the unified Caledonia Cooperative School District.
Assessments for the supervisory union were reduced due to the decision not to hire an assistant superintendent; under the extracurricular spending line, the summer program was removed this year, saving some.
Kimball provided a pie chart to show how the percentages of the overall budget are spent, including roughly $3 million in high school tuitions for the three communities, which all have high school choice for grades 9-12.
“You can see about 60-70 percent of our budget is salaries, benefits and tuition,” said Kimball.
For the PreK-8 grades, Barnet has 186 students, Walden, 77, and Waterford 149.
Kimball said Barnet has 86 high schoolers, Walden has 40 and Waterford has 75 students.
Licensed staff to student ratios were covered during the presentation as well.
A decrease in equalized pupils of 23.06 hit the budget so that the percentage increase in per-pupil spending is more, explained Kimball.
“We had a huge decrease in our equalized pupils,” and per pupil equalized spending of just over $18,000 is still below the excess spending threshhold, she reported.
The district is still getting a cap on their increase because of merging, so can’t see tax rates increase or decrease more than five percent, and the three communities are also still getting a small tax break of four cents off the tax rate this year for having merged.
For Barnet, an 11-cent tax rate increase accompanies the budget.
Walden will see a 4-cent tax rate increase.
In Waterford, a 5-cent increase will be seen, explained Kimball.
