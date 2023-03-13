VPA Expels Christian High School Over Transgender Student Athlete

On Monday the Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA) declared Mid-Vermont Christian School (MVCS) ineligible for VPA-sanctioned activities and tournaments after the girls’ basketball team withdrew from the Vermont Division IV state tournament.
The school refused to play against an opponent with a transgender student-athlete, stating that it believed playing against a biological male would jeopardize the fairness of the game and the safety of their players.
Vermont law allows transgender female students to play on girls’ sports teams, and the VPA reiterated its ongoing support for transgender student-athletes. The decision was made after the VPA’s Executive Council met with feedback from membership, the Diversity Equity and Inclusion in Activities Committee, and the Activity Standards Committee.
MVCS had previously submitted a letter to the state Agency of Education, seeking permission to receive public tuition funding while also asserting its right not to follow all of Vermont’s anti-discrimination laws. The school’s letter stated that, as a religious organization, it had the right to make decisions based on its religious beliefs, including admissions, conduct, and operations policies and procedures, and that it did not affirm certain aspects of the Vermont Public Accommodations Act.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.