VPA Expels Christian High School Over Transgender Student Athlete
Buy Now

On Monday the Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA) declared Mid-Vermont Christian School (MVCS) ineligible for VPA-sanctioned activities and tournaments after the girls’ basketball team withdrew from the Vermont Division IV state tournament.

The school refused to play against an opponent with a transgender student-athlete, stating that it believed playing against a biological male would jeopardize the fairness of the game and the safety of their players.

1
0
0
0
0

Load comments