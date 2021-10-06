VPW Makes Staffing Pitch To Trustees

LYNDONVILLE — The Board of Trustees on Monday heard plans to increase Village Public Works staffing.
VPW Director Joe Dauphin made his pitch to convert two part-time, seasonal hires into a single, full-time position.
Doing so would enable VPW to keep up with ongoing village projects, but also allow them to perform long-overdue maintenance to the town wastewater system.
At current staffing levels, VPW has to choose. This year they cleaned a third of the sewer system, but other projects were postponed.
Plans to rebuild sidewalks, pave the municipal building parking lot, patch roads, flush hydrants and rebuild the pump station were shelved until at least next year.
“We’re falling behind and we can’t catch up,” Dauphin said.
The village currently budgets $29,150 for the two part-time positions (summer mowing, winter plowing).
A single full-time position would cost the village between $64,787 to $77,248 with benefits, depending on pay rate and overtime hours.
The Town of Lyndon would bear some of that cost. Lyndon pays salary reimbursement when VPW works on the town-owned sewer system. That arrangement has been in place for many years.
The Select Board (which heard Dauphin’s proposal the previous week) and the Trustees each asked if the new position could be town funded. In both cases, the answer was no. A town-funded position would not have jurisdiction to work on village infrastructure.
According to Dauphin, if a full-timer replaces two part-timers, “The extra time would be spent on more village stuff.”
Some Trustees questioned if Dauphin’s proposal would be effective.
They said VPW‘s mowing and plowing workload would remain unchanged and wondered if a full-timer would really accomplish much more than two part-timers. They also said sewer system maintenance will become more labor-intensive and time-consuming as it moves from the low-density outskirts to the high-density downtown area, and would continue to eat into VPW’s workload regardless of the proposed staffing change.
Dauphin responded that any additional manpower would help.
“We might not get completely caught up, but we’re going to get more done than we’re getting done now,” he said.
Dauphin asked that the proposal be considered during the upcoming budget season.
The Trustees took the matter under advisement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.