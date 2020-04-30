MONTPELIER — Vermont State Colleges (VSC) System’s Board of Trustees on Wednesday evening accepted the resignation of embattled Chancellor Jeb Spaulding.
During brief comments by teleconference, Spaulding acknowledged that he has become more of a “liability than an asset” for the VSC, and he was willingly stepping away from the struggling state college system.
On April 17, he announced a plan to close three campuses, including NVU in Lydon, giving only three days notice before a vote by VSC trustees. He had cautioned that the VSCS system as a whole is headed toward fast insolvency. He said an already struggling college system was made worse by COVID-19.
But a massive public outcry against shuttering the campuses led to the vote and the plan being scrapped.
The board quickly moved Wednesday to appoint VSC General Counsel Sophie Zdatny to fill the interim chancellor’s slot.
It was also announced Castleton University’s President Karen Scolforo was leaving. She was recently informed by Spaulding that she would lose her job to Northern Vermont University (NVU) President Elaine Collins if NVU were to be shut down.
In the days following the closure scare at NVU, Collins announced she is a finalist for a job at Lansing Community College in Michigan as the school’s president.
Spaulding did apologize during the public portion of the meeting to the outgoing Castleton University president, telling her she had been a “wonderful president.”
Spaulding was earning just shy of $219,000 per year, but on March 31 he asked that his pay be reduced to $201,629, the amount he started at five years ago.
In her role as general counsel, Zdatny’s salary is $145,830.49. Her salary as interim had not been established by Wednesday afternoon, according to VSCS Administrative Director Jen Porrier.
More than 200 people were tuned in waiting for the executive session to return to public, according to the numbers on the youtube.com channel for the meeting.
Toward the meeting’s close, a discussion about the devastating impact on fall enrollment - amid an unprecedented time of uncertainty and economic collapse brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic - was discussed.
Hindes said the board must commit itself to both positivity and to sustainability “to truly fulfill the promise” that the state college system means for Vermonters’ futures.
Zdatny said that the colleges “are reaching out to the current students … enrollment and retention is top of their list in terms of looking at the fall.”
She said, “It is vitally important that people have confidence” in the system’s sustainability.
“If we can get the support of the Legislature in making that happen, that’s what we need to do,” she said.
Hindes called the VSC system “really the jewel of economic and human development in Vermont.”
As the meeting adjourned, Hindes said, “Stay tuned … this is going to continue to be one of Vermont’s busiest boards.”
