MONTPELIER — Sophie Zdatny, chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS), said in an interview with The Caledonian-Record on Thursday that a statement she made during a legislative committee meeting about the critical need for some $30 million in bridge funding — and the magnitude of the deficit the system confronts — should not be taken as a signal that campus closures will be put back on the table.

Zdatny was quoted in a news article this week in response to questions posed to her during legislative committee meetings referencing the proposal that had been proposed in April by former, embattled VSCS Chancellor Jeb Spaulding.

