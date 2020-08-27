Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Dr. Elaine Collins, president of Northern Vermont University, speaks during a meeting with trustees of the Vermont State Colleges System recently about the re-opening of the Lyndon and Johnson campuses. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Socially-distanced check-ins are the new norm for returning to college; this scene was from a recent day at Northern Vermont University in Lyndon. There are about 280 students living on the Lyndon campus, down from about 450 last year. That figure does not include commuter students or students enrolled in NVU Online. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Vermont State Colleges Chancellor Sophie Zdatny, who was hired recently at a salary of $220,000, to steer the financially troubled system. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
VSC Chancellor Sophie Zdatny. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Dr. Elaine Collins, president of Northern Vermont University, speaks during a meeting with trustees of the Vermont State Colleges System recently about the re-opening of the Lyndon and Johnson campuses. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Socially-distanced check-ins are the new norm for returning to college; this scene was from a recent day at Northern Vermont University in Lyndon. There are about 280 students living on the Lyndon campus, down from about 450 last year. That figure does not include commuter students or students enrolled in NVU Online. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
MONTPELIER — Sophie Zdatny, chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS), said in an interview with The Caledonian-Record on Thursday that a statement she made during a legislative committee meeting about the critical need for some $30 million in bridge funding — and the magnitude of the deficit the system confronts — should not be taken as a signal that campus closures will be put back on the table.
Zdatny was quoted in a news article this week in response to questions posed to her during legislative committee meetings referencing the proposal that had been proposed in April by former, embattled VSCS Chancellor Jeb Spaulding.
Here you'll find our latest collection of Caledonian-Record reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from the beginning of April. Our January, February and March stories are here: https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/local/our-coronavirus-coverage/collection_5885178c-692e-11e…
Here you'll find our collection of reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from January, February and March. Our most recent coverage is at https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/recent-coronavirus-coverage/collection_c56580a8-7f7c-11ea-b0cd-732a2e7b3384.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.