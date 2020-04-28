MONTPELIER — Eleven days after proposing to close Northern Vermont University (NVU) and the Randolph campus of the Vermont Technical College (VTC), Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) Chancellor Jeb Spaulding on Tuesday announced he will step down.
Spaulding is set to give his resignation to the VSC Board of Trustees at a special meeting called for Wednesday evening.
In an announcement late Tuesday morning, Spaulding, who has headed the state college system for more than five years, stated he would submit his resignation formally at the meeting of the board, at 7 p.m., via video conference due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
On April 20, Spaulding announced a controversial recommendation to shutter NVU, which was formed in a merger in mid-2018 of Lyndon and Johnson state colleges, and the Randolph campus of VTC, to leave only the Williston campus of that college alive.
He said at the time that the already strained finances of the VSCS system overall had been pushed to crisis point by the effects of the COVID-19 crisis, which required more than $5 million in room and board refunds to go out the door.
All three campuses marked for closure — Lyndon, Johnson and Randolph — are residential campuses.
Spaulding’s recommendation was delivered to the VSC board on April 24, but the board had been pressured to postpone action on the plans and did so; the board initially was to take up the recommendation to close the colleges this week, but Spaulding withdrew the planned closure suggestion last Wednesday.
Protests erupted in the communities where the three campuses are located, and opposition was brought to Montpelier with two boisterous car protest parades last Monday and yesterday.
A petition calling for Spaulding’s removal saw thousands of signatures quickly gather online.
He cautioned that the VSC system was on a path to insolvency if action to reel in losses is not taken soon.
In a post on social media moments after the announcement, Ben Luce, a professor at NVU-Lyndon who has led the 3-campus fight for more funding, wrote, “The Chancellor will tender his resignation tomorrow. Congrats to all on defending NVU & VTC against an unprecedented & unwarranted attack. Don’t stop though! We need commitments NOW to properly fund the VSCS: 17% is not enough!”
In the announcement Tuesday, the press release stated, in part, “Spaulding has led the organization through a time of significant challenges and disruption in higher education. These challenges have been intensified by the global COVID-19 pandemic causing more strain on organizational finances and leading the Chancellor to make the recent controversial recommendation to close three VSCS campuses, which he withdrew last week.”
“It is with a heavy heart, but firm resolve that I submit my resignation as Chancellor of this incredible organization that I have been so privileged to lead,” stated Spaulding. “Ensuring that every student, including those who are marginalized, non-traditional and from under-served and rural communities has the opportunity to attain an affordable post-secondary degree, certificate, or training must continue to be the focus. I realize that a fresh perspective and new leadership is necessary to move the VSCS forward in its mission. I will continue to do all I can to provide support in the transition and champion the System’s leaders as they work through the challenges ahead.”
VSC Lawyer Likely Interim Chancellor
The Board of Trustees will consider next steps for leadership at its Wednesday meeting.
The announcement stated that the board is considering appointing VSCS General Counsel Sophie Zdatny to lead the Vermont State Colleges System for a short period as interim Chancellor, until a longer-term interim Chancellor can be identified and selected.
On Zdatny’s Linked In account, it shows she served 5 1/2 years with the law firm of Dinse, Knapp & McAndrew in Burlington, Vt., her Linked In account notes, “where I represented a number of higher education clients, I joined the Vermont State Colleges first as Associate General Counsel in August 2014 and then as General Counsel, effective January 1, 2017. I previously practiced employment law with Allan Karlin & Associates.”
Her bio says she practiced employment law with Allan Karlin & Associates in Morgantown, West Virginia, following a two year federal clerkship with Judge Irene Keeley of the Northern District of West Virginia, and two years with Kay, Casto & Chaney, PLLC. She also taught appellate advocacy and served as an adjunct professor in the Immigration Law Clinic at West Virginia University’s College of Law.
She serves as President of the Central Vermont American Inns of Court and am a member of the Vermont Board of Bar Examiners. She lives in Essex Junction with her husband.
The Board of Trustees will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. tomorrow night.
The public may view the meeting here: www.vsc.edu/live.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.