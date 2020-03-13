More than 5,000 students attending the Vermont State Colleges campuses at Northern Vermont University at Johnson and Lyndon, as well as Vermont Technical College, Castleton University and the Community College of Vermont, will move to all online learning starting next week.

Students who live in dorms were advised on Thursday of the step - and told that they need to vacate dorms on campuses by Sunday, March 15.

