VSC Chancellor Jeb Spaulding, in an earlier photo. Chair Church Hindes, of the Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees is to his left. It was announced Thursday the VSC system is moving to all online instruction. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Northern Vermont University at Lyndon. Classes are moving online starting Monday. (NVU-Lyndon)
More than 5,000 students attending the Vermont State Colleges campuses at Northern Vermont University at Johnson and Lyndon, as well as Vermont Technical College, Castleton University and the Community College of Vermont, will move to all online learning starting next week.
Students who live in dorms were advised on Thursday of the step - and told that they need to vacate dorms on campuses by Sunday, March 15.
