MONTPELIER — The Fiscal Year 2023 financial report and Fiscal Year 2024 enrollment forecast for the Vermont State Colleges System were presented to the system’s Board of Trustees Finance & Facilities Committee at a recent meeting.

According to the report, “System-wide, overall revenues appear worse than budget – however actual results are masked due to the receipt of $14.9 in bridge funding via ARPA grant instead of State Appropriation.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments