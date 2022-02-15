VSCS Board Approves 2022-23 Tuition & Fees Freeze For State Colleges

MONTPELIER — The Vermont State Colleges System’s (VSCS) Board of Trustees met virtually on Monday and took action on a handful of recommendations advanced by the board’s Finance and Facilities Committee, including a freeze on tuition and fees for the coming academic year.
The board voted on Academic Year 2022-2023 tuition, fees, room and board.
Trustee David Silverman, chair of the finance and facility committee, presented that the chancellor of the VSCS, Sophie Zdatny, recommended that tuition and fees be frozen, while the room and board costs increase 3 percent.
Trustee Ryan Cooney, a student member of the board of trustees, said he was disappointed with the proposal, while he supported the tuition freeze, but said he disagreed with the rise in the room and board costs, “It is a lot, especially in the midst of a pandemic.”
The room and board hikes will see about a $500,000 increase in revenue for the VSCS.
Trustee Shawn Tester, the NEK member of the board, said the freeze on tuition “is incredibly important right now.”
He emphasized that the legislature has extended “tremendous support,” and said, “I appreciate Trustee Cooney’s concern … from my own perspective this does represent restraint” given inflation rates at present. “I am in support of this.”
“I would just add, the reason for the recommendation on the room and board … a study done a few years ago showed we’re actually behind our peers” on the costs of room and board, said Zdatny, saying the freeze on tuition foregoes a significant amount of money, “It demonstrates our commitment to that as we move forward,” she said of efforts to improve the affordability for students.
VSCS Chair Lynn Dickinson said other schools are likewise offering tuition freezes, and she said it’s an important step for the system to take to address accessibility.
She said the board is working to right-size the campus footprints as the system-wide transformation of the state colleges is underway, “We’ve got a lot of work left to do.”
Chief among the recommendations from a select committee that proposed changes to put the VSCS on a sustainable path is the merger of Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and the Vermont Technical College.
Room rates for a double room would increase by $218, said Zdatny; a single room suite would increase $302, and the meal plans would increase between $130 and $142, depending on the particular plan.
Trustee Shirley Jefferson said she was grateful for the freeze, but was cognizant of the toll inflation was having on rising expenses for students, from pressures for food and clothing and more.
Chief Financial and Operations Officer Sharron Scott said students typically are in double rooms and have unlimited meals, the total increase would be $360 for a student in that situation or approximately $12 a week over the 30-week academic year.
The tuition freeze across the board represents about $3 million in foregone revenue by not implementing a 3 percent increase in tuition, said Scott.
The board also approved accepting grants in the amount of approximately $35 million, including scholarship funds and bridge funding, which Scott said was historic funding levels for which the VSCS is grateful to the state.
“This is something the legislature worked on for a sizable amount of time the past year or two,” said Dickinson, saying a significant portion of the funds come through federal pandemic relief funds and the funding is providing “essentially free tuition for people who are coming back to the State of Vermont or who have some credits” for critical occupations, primarily the nursing program, but also some other programs. “The legislature worked very hard on a number of committees on this … all of these have been a huge asset … the legislature came through in many, many ways, but this is one of the biggest.”
Trustee and State Rep. Bill Lippert said, “There is just an increased recognition of the significant role that the Vermont State Colleges plays in educating the citizens of the State of Vermont.”
The board voted to accept the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded scholarships at the meeting, as well. The board also heard an update about the 10-year strategic facilities plan provided to management recently, along with an outside consultant’s report on space utilization system-wide, adopting the plan unanimously.
Silverman said the system has a lot of older buildings with deferred maintenance, and the VSCS has more buildings than it needs across its campuses. Wise investments must be made as the system works to get on a track towards having a balanced budget and a changed footprint with the newly-formed Vermont State University set to open in the summer of 2023.
“At the end of this, we’re not going to have as much real estate,” Silverman said.
The board will need to make decisions about which buildings to invest in, and will need to look to divest in other real estate.
“We need to sell those buildings if we can,” observed Jefferson.
A discussion about the surplus buildings being used for housing needs in Vermont was held by trustees.
Scott said the VSCS has reached out to discuss possibilities with state housing officials. She said because the housing on campus are set up as traditional dormitories, they would be costly to convert, and are not accessible for people with handicaps, “But that doesn’t mean we aren’t having those conversations.”
“To be clear, we are exploring, but I don’t think there are going to be easy or quick answers,” noted Zdatny.
