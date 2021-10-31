MONTPELIER — Trustees of the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) met Oct. 25 and were provided a financial update.
Chief Financial and Operating Officer Sharron Scott presented an overview of FY2021 performance and said the Vermont State College system ended FY2021 with revenue over expenses of approximately $43 million.
She explained that the performance was significantly helped by “the receipt of one-time funds in the form of Higher Education Emergency Relief (HEERF), Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF), and bridge funding.”
Scott said without those funds, “the VSCS would have ended the fiscal year with a deficit of more than $5 million for the year.”
Transformation Update
The board also heard an update from Director of Transformation Projects Wilson Garland, who walked the board through a summary of progress as the Northern Vermont University, Vermont Technical College and Castleton become the unified Vermont State University.
“Priorities looking ahead are really to conclude the discovery process … and then launching the Vermont State University micro-site … that’s something we are working diligently on,” Garland reported.
Garland said, “We know that we’re going to need some additional people” to support the transformation efforts, including contractors for certain tasks where capacity is stretched too thin for VSC staff.
The workforce development team kicked off in the last few weeks and is establishing priorities and deliverables, Garland told the board.
“We will certainly be as transparent as possible about those decisions when we get to that point,” said Garland.
At the latest meeting, Northern Vermont University Provost Nolan Atkins also presented the board the proposed mission and vision statements for the newly-combined university of NVU-VTC-Castleton.
Mission Statement
Vermont State University prepares all students for meaningful work and responsible citizenship by fostering their intellectual, personal, and creative growth in an accessible, caring and inclusive community. As Vermont’s regional public university, our technological, professional, and liberal arts programs engage with partners throughout Vermont and beyond to provide students with rich real-world learning while meeting the needs of our communities and the state.
Vision Statement
Vermont State University’s commitment is to the success of every student. We will stand as Vermont’s regional public university with interconnected campuses and sites dispersed throughout the state, a community dedicated to providing accessible and affordable higher learning. Our innovative, relevant programs will focus on student success and career readiness, and will meet students where they are on their educational journey. We will support students’ academic, social, and personal growth, as well as their futures as skilled leaders and lifelong learners through an integrated academic and extracurricular experience. A culture of diversity, equity and inclusion will be fostered and endure. Our students’ transformational experience will be nurtured through intentional interactions and relationships. The University will provide globally relevant programs spanning the technological, professional and liberal arts and designed to address the needs and challenges facing Vermont and our world. Students will be drawn to an academic experience that reaches beyond the classroom into our communities with our Green Mountain State as a living laboratory. We will embrace public engagement and partnerships as our civic responsibility, actively contributing to the vibrancy of our communities and their relevance in the global economy. In doing so, our students will gain understanding of community and self and their impact in the world. Our purpose will live on for generations in the positive contributions of our alumni.
The proposed mission and vision statements as presented by Atkins were approved unanimously, the record shows.
