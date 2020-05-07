A special meeting of the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) Board of Trustees on Wednesday evening was held as a follow-up to recent weeks of major upset related to a now-rescinded proposal to close Northern Vermont University (NVU) and the Randolph campus of the Vermont Technical College (VTC).
That proposal — made by former Chancellor Jeb Spaulding — led to major revolt statewide and a push for VSCS and state officials to figure out a way to right the ship that is the state college system.
It will take about $25 million for the coming year to do that and top legislators have vowed to figure out bridge funding — and expressed a commitment to finding a way toward a sustainable future for the Vermont state colleges system, which also includes the Community College of Vermont and Castleton University.
Spaulding resigned last week amid crashing confidence from the state colleges he had served and public upset, including votes of no confidence from faculty assemblies at NVU at Lyndon and Johnson.
VSCS general counsel Sophie Zdatny was named the interim chancellor at last Wednesday’s meeting, the night that Spaulding resigned, as well as the Castleton University president.
Board Chairman Church Hindes said the state colleges are both “front and center” and “in the limelight” at the Vermont Statehouse right now as efforts have gone into fast motion to try to preserve the public higher education system across the state.
Zdatny said, “It’s been a very busy seven days.”
She said the primary focus has been working with the Vermont General Assembly on finding a way forward.
Zdatny said legislators are looking to have a financial analysis done and information is being gathered from the colleges; she said the VSCS system is working hard to “persuade them that we’re worth investing in and that we can have a bridge year … and sort things out for the future.”
Information regarding a request for reimbursement for funding from COVID-19 expenses, room and board mainly, is being sought and information has been sent to the heads of the House and Senate Appropriations committees, said Zdatny, saying, “That would be really helpful to receive.”
Before resigning, Spaulding stated that some $5.6 million in room and board fees needed to be refunded due to in-person instruction ceasing amid the Coronavirus pandemic crisis.
He cautioned that an already fragile economic picture for the state college system with ongoing declining demographics had been critically worse with the pandemic and that closing the three residential campuses was needed to stop the overall college system from heading towards insolvency.
Task forces are forming for both NVU and VTC to work on preserving the campuses of both colleges, and helping the VSCS with ideas, it was discussed during Wednesday’s meeting.
Zdatny said students and several board members are providing input; the state colleges’ need to up their social media game and the VSCS also needs to do a better job including student media about developments within the system.
Fall Semester Planning
“There’s been an uptick in planning around COVID-19 and returning to campuses in the fall,” said Zdatny of plans to “import tens of thousands of students.”
She said state officials, including at the Vermont Department of Health, and a task force, are working to come up with a plan for all colleges and universities in Vermont, and the VSCS is involved in that, saying, “That is important work that needs to get done … and there is a lot of complexity to that, that’s another big project we have coming up.”
Hindes said Wednesday’s meeting was a transitional meeting, “transitioning back to the usual rhythm for this board, where a lot of the work and discussion occurs at the committee level, then are brought to the board for action. We have major issues to deal with.”
On Monday during a meeting set for 1 p.m. by Zoom, he said the board would deal with “the issues at hand” and will update “on where we are.”
Castleton University President
Castleton University Interim Provost Jonathan Spiro was appointed interim president of Castleton by the board Wednesday night.
Karen Scolforo, president of Castleton since 2017, announced her plans to step down last week.
She had been informed by Spaulding that she would be replaced by the president of NVU, Elaine Collins, if the plan to shut down NVU went through.
Some board members discussed hoping to have Scolforo reconsider her decision.
NVU spokeswoman Sylvia Plumb said Collins will not be moving to Castleton University; Collins is a finalist for an out-of-state college presidency position, it was announced recently.
