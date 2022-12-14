VSCS Board Of Trustees Reaches Tentative Agreement With Faculty Federation

At a recent meeting of the full Board of Trustees of the Vermont State Colleges System, the board unanimously approved a tentative agreement reached with the Vermont State Colleges Faculty Federation. The step followed a closed-door session.
“We are pleased that we have been able to reach this agreement with the Full-time Faculty Federation to provide meaningful salary increases for our faculty over the next two years,” Sophie Zdatny, Chancellor wrote in a statement to the paper. “We recognize the inflationary pressure that households are having to contend with and we continue to appreciate the invaluable work of our faculty on the transformation to Vermont State University, as well as their unwavering commitment to our students.”
Chris Reilly as the Faculty Federation president, sent a statement regarding the tentative agreement, as well, stating, “The faculty see this increase in salary as a step in the right direction, but our faculty salaries are still far behind those at comparable institutions.”
“It is imperative we continue to increase salaries to those of regional averages in comparable institutions,” Reilly said. “This would enable us to better support our families and allow us to provide competitive salaries to recruit new faculty. VTSU students will be best served if we are able to attract and retain high quality faculty to serve as teachers and scholars in the programs we offer.”
Asked a follow up question about the salary improvements in the new agreement, Reilly said, “Historically, our salary was based on a formula that used data reported by the AAUP and was intended to keep us on par with similar institutions. Over the last two contracts (roughly 8 years), caps were placed on the salary increases and as a result our salaries have lagged behind. Applying the formula to the most recent data from the AAUP for similar institutions shows that, prior to this side-letter agreement, our salaries were behind by 19.6%.”
A spokeswoman for the Chancellor’s office also shared a side letter of agreement which lays out the details of the recently approved tentative agreement between the Vermont State Colleges and the Vermont State Colleges Faculty Federation,
AFT Vermont Local 3180, AFL-CIO.
According to that side letter of agreement, The Vermont State Colleges (“Colleges”) and the Vermont State Colleges Faculty Federation (“Faculty”) hereby enter into this Side Letter of Agreement to address certain provisions of the September 1, 2018-August 31, 2022 Agreement (“Agreement”) as follows:
The increase to the salary pool shall be:
5.0% for 2022-2023
5.0% for 2023-2024
effective the first payroll of each academic year.
Minimum salary levels by rank. Minimum salary levels by rank shall be:
2022-2024
Assistant $50,000
Associate $60,000
Full $70,000
The cost of moving faculty members up to the minimum increases will be absorbed by the Colleges after increases to the salary pool (28.D.) are applied. A few other notes in the side letter pertained to an article related to insurance and retirement, which “are not subject to change before Sept. 1, 2024,” with all other provisions of the agreement extended to Aug. 31, 2023.
The agreement prepared for signature by Chris Reilly, President of the VSC Faculty Federation and Sophie Zdatny, Chancellor, Vermont State Colleges, on Dec. 6th, according to information sent to the newspaper in a request for details about the recently approved tentative agreement.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.