VSCS Board Of Trustees Reaches Tentative Agreement With Faculty Federation

A tentative agreement has been reached between the Faculty Federation and the Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

At a recent meeting of the full Board of Trustees of the Vermont State Colleges System, the board unanimously approved a tentative agreement reached with the Vermont State Colleges Faculty Federation. The step followed a closed-door session.

“We are pleased that we have been able to reach this agreement with the Full-time Faculty Federation to provide meaningful salary increases for our faculty over the next two years,” Sophie Zdatny, Chancellor wrote in a statement to the paper. “We recognize the inflationary pressure that households are having to contend with and we continue to appreciate the invaluable work of our faculty on the transformation to Vermont State University, as well as their unwavering commitment to our students.”

