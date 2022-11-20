VSCS Board Unanimously Approves Scholarships For Veterans, Aviation

MONTPELIER — The Vermont State Colleges System Board of Trustees recently approved a new memorial endowment for Ian Muller, a Lyndon State College student who lost his life serving in Afghanistan in the United States Marine Corps. The memorial to the late Danville resident is called the Ian Muller Memorial Endowment for Veterans attending the NVU-Lyndon campus.
Trustee Shawn Tester, the only member of the VSCS board from the Northeast Kingdom, and with family ties to the former Lyndon State College, now NVU-Lyndon, made the motion at the board’s recent meeting to approve the memorial scholarship in Ian Muller’s name as well as the William Fosbrook Aviation Scholarship for students in the Professional Pilot Program at Vermont Tech, the record reflects.
The motion to approve the two scholarships was approved by the board in a unanimous vote, the draft minutes show.
At the meeting, trustees were provided with information about both new scholarships from Dr. Parwinder Grewal, who is serving as president of NVU, Castleton University and Vermont Tech this final year those institutions operate independently and as the inaugural president of the soon-to-be-unified Vermont State University to be made from those forged institutions.
In his letters to the board, Grewal wrote, “I am pleased to provide you the New Funding Source Document required for establishing an endowment in the amount of $20,000 to be titled, The Ian Muller Memorial Endowment.
Ian Muller attended Lyndon State College prior to enlisting in the Marine Corps.
An avid bodybuilder, athlete, and ski instructor at Burke Mountain, Muller was killed during combat operations in Helmand Provence, Afghanistan, in March 2011.
The endowment is funded with donations from family and friends, proceeds from the annual Ian Muller Memorial Rail Jam held at Burke Mountain, and endowment matching funds. The endowment will provide scholarship support to NVU-Lyndon student veterans.
For the aviation scholarship, Grewal wrote to the board, “I am pleased to provide you the New Funding Source Document required for establishing an endowment in the amount of $22,437.31 to be titled the William Fosbrook Aviation Scholarship Endowment.
The endowment was funded with a personal check from William Fosbrook Estate and George W. Gedney Executor, totaling $47,437.31.
Honorary Degree To Be Conferred In December
The board also approved the conferral of the honorary degree on Claire Diane Duke, the record shows.
Grewal wrote to VSCS Chancellor Sophie Zdatny that, “According to the Wall Street Journal (Nov 9, 2017), American families are willing to spend more on their sons’ educations than they are on their daughters.’ This was the case with Claire, who grew up in Lyndon with excellent grades, and aspirations that exceeded her brothers ambitions.
However, with limited funding, her parents decided to spend money on Claire’s brother’s education, rather than her own. As a female during the 30s, it was Claire’s job to stay at home and support the family. She was not seen as a good investment. The fact that, even today, women continue to do most caretaking and domestic work at home is no surprise to Claire, who did her share of ‘holding up the fort,’ while her brothers followed an ascending trajectory from college to career. Yet, in the end, and perhaps ironically, it was Claire who contributed most to her community and her nation. She did not let her lack of college experience stop her from being a dynamo in many areas: the real estate world and the political world.
In recognition of her dedicated service in Vermont and in the country, Claire Diane Duke has been cited in 14 volumes in the Library of Congress, including Who’s Who in American Politics, Who’s Who of American Women, and Who’s Who in America. Nonetheless, in spite of her many achievements, the one thing Claire regrets in her life is not being able to attend Lyndon State College, and be awarded a college degree to fulfill her dream of becoming a teacher.
I request that the Vermont State College’s Board of Trustees in accordance with the criteria set forth in Policy 107 bestow this honorary degree on a very deserving, self-sacrificing person, Claire Diane Duke from Northern Vermont University.”
In a letter to the Honorary Degree Advisory Committee for Duke’s nomination for the honorary degree, Bonnie L. Stacy told the committee, “In recognition of the incredible service she has provided to Barre Town, Claire was awarded the Wendell F. Pelkey Award for Service in 2015, a town honor.”
Stacy wrote, “It is clear from the life of integrity and compassion that Claire has lived that Claire is quite worthy of a Doctor of Humane Letters, but any awarded degree would realize her lifelong dream. I am hopeful that an honorary degree awarded in the autumn of her life will help make right a prohibitive life circumstance that happened more than a half century ago.”
“In her 86 years, Claire has demonstrated the following: outstanding achievement in or for the State of Vermont; outstanding service in or for the nation; and sustained and dedicated commitment to public life and service,” Stacy went on. “In fact, even at 86, Claire’s commitment to public life and service continues as she regularly cooks for and delivers meals to those who are unable to get out due to illness or infirmity during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also routinely walks up and down Route 14 in Barre Town, picking up trash and recyclables along the roadway, leaving it in bags, and then picking it up in her van to dispose of properly. You see, caring about her community and environment, caring about the State of Vermont, caring about the country, and caring deeply, are integral to who Claire Duke is and has always been.”
Stacy continued, telling the committee, “Claire will say that not getting a degree is one of the biggest regrets of her life, and then, true to her always positive nature, quickly declares that ‘life, and all that went with it, was her college.’ She always wanted to become a teacher.”
“As a teenager, ready to graduate from Barre’s Spaulding High School in 1953 among the top students in her class, she wrote to a couple of colleges to assess the chances of getting in and was excited to receive a personal, handwritten reply from the head of Lyndon Institute that she would surely be accepted because of her grades,” Stacy’s letter of nomination sent in July stated. “However, Claire had a brother who wanted to attend Syracuse University, and that would make the cost of another college tuition prohibitive for the family.”
The estimated cost for four years at Syracuse then was estimated at $5,000, Stacy noted.
“At that time, it was considered far more important for boys to attend college than girls, so Claire was unable to follow her dream of post-secondary education,” wrote Stacy. “She never resented her brother or her parents for her inability to attend college, but it still pains her almost 70 years later, that she never achieved a college degree. Instead, she worked hard to put three of her children through college, raise a family of six, volunteer extensively in her community, manage a state-wide Senate campaign, and own and operate a successful business. It is quite a character that despite the lack of the degree she had hoped to achieve in her lifetime, Claire declares herself rich with experiences and rewards, and says she lacks for nothing.”
Duke was also a trailblazer, once quitting her job when she found out a male in the same role had earlier earned significantly more working for the state Republican party; she made the front page of the Times-Argus for that in 1978, wrote Stacy.
Stacy, who identified herself as Duke’s former daughter-in-law and herself a professional educator and UVM graduate, wrote, “She is an incredible, pioneering giant among Vermont women, and is as richly deserving of an Honorary Degree from Northern Vermont University as could be any other candidate. She has lived a life filled with integrity, compassion and service.”
“Please grant Claire Diane Laferriere Duke an Honorary Degree from Norther Vermont University,” Stacy asked. “She will be 87, God willing, upon receipt of this degree should it occur in December of 2022, and this simple recognition of a life well-lived would leave this amazing human being with no regrets.”
