VSCS Board Unanimously Approves Scholarships For Veterans, Aviation
In an earlier photo, Susanne Muller attends the ceremony for the dedication of a granite bench in the memory of her late son, Ian Muller, a Marine who was killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan in 2011. He had been a student at Lyndon State College. The bench located in front of the Veterans Memorial wall at the now Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, memorializes Ian Muller, for whom a new endowment is being created to help student veterans. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

MONTPELIER — The Vermont State Colleges System Board of Trustees recently approved a new memorial endowment for Ian Muller, a Lyndon State College student who lost his life serving in Afghanistan in the United States Marine Corps. The memorial to the late Danville resident is called the Ian Muller Memorial Endowment for Veterans attending the NVU-Lyndon campus.

Trustee Shawn Tester, the only member of the VSCS board from the Northeast Kingdom, and with family ties to the former Lyndon State College, now NVU-Lyndon, made the motion at the board’s recent meeting to approve the memorial scholarship in Ian Muller’s name as well as the William Fosbrook Aviation Scholarship for students in the Professional Pilot Program at Vermont Tech, the record reflects.

