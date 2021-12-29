VSCS Chancellor Provides End-of-year VSCS Transformation Update
Northern Vermont University, the first student return to campus amid the global pandemic, in August, 2020. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

MONTPELIER — Vermont State Colleges System Chancellor Sophie Zdatny distributed the most recent update about the status of the VSCS transformation plans on Dec. 20.

Past updates about the work, which resulted from the VSCS going into fiscal crisis early in the pandemic after already being very fragile, can be seen at https://www.vsc.edu/transformation/.

According to Chancellor Zdatny’s most recent transformation update, “This transformation update is short and sweet, providing a ‘Year in Review by the Numbers’ and ‘What is ahead in early January.’ ”

She said financial support from the state sheltered the system from layoffs and allowed for a tuition freeze across schools.

She said approximately 14 percent of the VSC’s workforce have been directly involved in the work of transformation including 87 faculty members who were engaged in the summer program optimization work to develop the program array for the new university.

Zdatny also said over a third of students (3,775 students) received a new state scholarship. The college system welcomed 10,550 students in the fall.

She also said $20,000,000 — State dollars ($20 million), not student tuition dollars, are funding the transformation work, while the system secured over $100 million in state investment in the VSC, system transformation, and student scholarship opportunities.

The school also created a strategic planning tool and a framework of General Education requirements. A search for the first president of Vermont State University is underway.

