VSCS Chancellor Recommends Tuition Freeze To Trustees

MONTPELIER — Vermont State College Chancellor Sophie Zdatny recommended a three-percent increase for room and board for the 2022-23 academic year but a freeze on tuition and fees during a trustee meeting this week.
“I think it’s really, really important that we do this,” said Zdatny. “We froze tuition for this year. It was very well received, not only by students but also by the legislature.”
Trustee David Silverman, who chairs the committee, during a virtual meeting on Monday said the VSCS learned a great deal about price sensitivity when the system was able to offer zero-tuition for some programs this past year thanks to funding infusion for critical programs, and they saw a huge influx of students.
Training nurses and some vital services that the VSCS has been able to do demonstrates how affordability can help to draw in students and help address workforce needs, Silverman stressed.
Chief Financial Officer for the state colleges, Sharron Scott said starting in December, a tuition pricing study has been underway to help understand pricing models and the VSCS student body better. “What we do know, at least for Vermonters, is that our published tuition rates are too high. When we look at the volume of discounting at Castleton and Northern Vermont University, whether they are Vermonters or non-Vermonters, the discounting rate is pretty high, and it’s nearly universal.
“What it says to us is perhaps there is a different model we could be looking at that may not necessarily affect the enrollment picture,” said Scott, noting that serving Vermont students is one of the key goals of the VSCS, and the sticker prices for tuition can be “very terrifying.”
She said the opportunity cost for not increasing tuition and fees is about $3 million, “That’s a big number. When you consider how much would likely go out simultaneously in discounting … the net is less than a million dollars.
“You’re right, it’s a big ask, but our published tuition is far too high,” said Scott, “not only regionally, but also nationally. We are keeping people at the door, and they’re not even opening it to consider.”
The committee unanimously voted to send the recommendation to the full board, which next meets Monday, Feb. 14.
2023 Budget First Pass
The first look at the budget for the VSCS for the coming year shows projected revenues system-wide of $156,457,000 and projected expenses of $178,908,000. Scott said several assumptions were made in developing the multi-year estimate presented this week including that “Tuition, fees, room and board would not increase and student enrollment would remain constant … (and the) State Appropriation would increase to $48M by FY2025.”
She told the committee that the proposed Fiscal Year 2023 budget forecasts a deficit of $24,638,000.
The proposal also shows that “Increases to wages, benefits, supplies and services would be reduced by a total of $5M per year.
“As described with the model above, the deficit would decrease … to a modest surplus by FY2027,” the presentation outlined. “Bridge funding, in the amounts of $14.9M, $16.5M, $10M, and $5M for the years FY2023 to FY2026, plus an additional $10M from Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) or carryover funds for FY2023, would be needed to close the deficit gap for these years.”
Scott presented a slide that details Act 74 of 2021, that the VSCS reduce its structural deficit by $5 million a year for five years, through reduced annual operating expenses and increased enrollment revenues.
During the presentation, Scott noted that the goal is for the VSCS to have a balanced budget by the end of Fiscal Year 2026, stressing, “The underlying costs must decrease … While also addressing our underfunded capital infrastructure, technology, reserves, and important curricular work.
Trustee Shawn Tester said the discrepancy between salaries and benefits and expenses for what is forecast, he asked if he could infer that the difference comes from positions that have gone unfilled. Scott said a combination of unfilled positions and market conditions have contributed to the situation, saying there are presently about $4 million in positions now not filled across the VSCS.
Trustee Lippert asked if the current budget pass includes those positions, “They’re not vacancy savings?
“There are no vacancy savings built-in … this is the wish list, this first pass, before any major changes have been made,” said Scott.
Trustee Bill Lippert asked, “So this is not the budget, this is the first pass?”
Scott said it was “The first bite at the apple,” with the next two passes on April 11 and May 23.
“This is a challenging time,” said Scott. She said senior leadership consolidation will see savings of $1-2 million, and that is not yet built into budgeting, for example.
Trustee Adam Grinold asked if the first pass is significantly higher than the board expected to be spending, and Scott said that was accurate.
“We have ongoing costs that have prevented us from being able to invest in our infrastructure,” said Scott.
Enrollment Questions, Hopes
Tester said there was a “real windfall from the state” to support scholarships, especially in critical fields like nursing. He asked what strategies were in place to capture those students.
Joyce Judy, president of CCV, said, “We are really trying to focus on helping the students who come and say they want a degree or a credential with us … for the student who says ‘I never would invest in myself because of the cost, but now I want to do that,’ we’re really trying to ramp up our advising and our connections with those students.”
Vermont Tech President Pat Moulton added, “We’re doing much the same thing … really also helping them understand what a great savings this year was … and what the earning power and capability is for them by staying on and finishing out the degree.”
Scott said workforce development programs with state scholarship funding are ongoing and “We hope they will continue to boost enrollment.”
“Our enrollment is much more fickle activity than anything else that we have,” said Scott. “The budget for FY22 if we were doing it now, we might not have been quite as cautious … the pandemic was in a very different state than it is now.”
Trustee Lynn Dickinson, chair of the VSCS Board, pointed out how many colleges have shuttered, listing a few … “Everybody is suffering from low enrollments, low birth rates, low everything; there are students we know we can reach if we make it affordable … we know that there is a real desire for education and workforce development that will improve their lives and we provide that, but I think we have to be very conservative about our estimates.”
An early March update on the budget was added to the schedule as a result of the meeting.
“We really need to meet the request of the legislature, and I think ‘request’ is not strong enough, it was a requirement that we have annual savings or reduce our structural deficit by $5 million, I’d like to suggest that we shoot for six, so that if we have some circumstances that don’t go our way, we cover that,” said Silverman.
