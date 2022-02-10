MONTPELIER — Trustees of the Vermont State Colleges System’s (VSCS) Finance and Facilities Committee this week approved a 10-year strategic plan for facilities, a high-level plan which will serve as a road map as the system “right-sizes” and finds a way forward to a fiscally sustainable future with shrunk campus footprints and a future that will be increasingly hybrid.
The VSCS is required under Act 74 of 2021 to “develop and implement a 10-year strategic plan” for managing its facilities.
Balancing the needs to be sustainable with the need to maintain its present locations for academic opportunities and student support, as noted in Act 74, needs to be weighed, said VSCS Chief Financial and Operating Sharron Scott. She noted that many of the VSCS buildings are decades old.
During a meeting of the committee held virtually on Monday, Scott said many of the older VSCS buildings have deferred maintenance issues.
The takeaways from the presentation noted that there is excess capacity, over-taxed financial resources, overall conditions are deteriorating, the learning environment is inconsistent with a hybrid university, and the VSCS must maintain their unique campus locations, noted Michael Stevens, director of facilities for the state colleges.
He told trustees the deterioration of buildings across the campuses is accelerating.
“We must, we absolutely must maintain the unique campus locations,” stressed Stevens, outlining a 10-year strategic plan road map for the first time for the trustees. He said the plan is now in the data-gathering phase. “We’re in the middle right now of identifying the program array … we need to know the future of student and residential life on our campuses,” and more - including the programs of study planned for the new Vermont State University.
“Steps will be taken as we’re gathering that data,” said Stevens. “Some of us are using the term ‘classroom,’ I think, a classroom may not look the way a classroom looks today,” saying a space for studying and learning for just a few students could be located within a dorm, for example.
Maximizing the opportunities for right-sizing the campuses and shrinking campus footprints as part of the transformation process is the work of the 10-year plan, outlined Stevens.
“There’s work to do to right-size. All of our campuses are permitted, there’s an Act 250 permit that ties to our campuses, so we’re going to have to do things like sub-divisions,” said Stevens. “We can look at things like presidents’ houses now,” as part of the streamlining towards having a single administrative team, including the president, for what now are three separate administrative teams and presidents at Castleton, Vermont Tech and NVU.
During the slideshow, trustees were shown the building usage principles guiding the work, including the following bullet points:
• The campus facility plan will be grounded in data and financial analysis that supports financial sustainability and meets the academic, student life, and co-curricular needs of the institution;
• The facility master plan will lower the total cost of ownership of our facilities and/or increase revenue potential. This may include re-purposing, leasing, razing, or partnering with organizations;
• Academic, student life and co-curricular spaces will be designed to enhance the experience of learners;
• Our buildings and spaces will be accessible and inclusive to all learners.
“In our forward thinking we’re going to making our decisions based on data, based on financial analysis,” stressed Stevens. “With executing this plan, we can actually lower the total cost of ownership,” he said, saying there will be fewer buildings to heat and more as excess space is shed. “We need to enhance the student experience.
“An energy management system is also part of the plan,” saying moving away from fossil fuels will be a shift that’s part of the planning process. “Our utility infrastructure is some of the oldest infrastructures some of our campuses have,” said Stevens, saying planning to update those systems will be key.
The VSCS will work closely with Efficiency Vermont to focus on future energy systems planning.
Stevens said once the board approves the plan and it goes to legislators, “We’re going to lay out this plan for them,” to seek funding from the state.
“This is a tough task at hand … but it’s the work that we need to do to support our institutions.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.