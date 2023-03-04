MONTPELIER — The Vermont State Colleges’ Board of Trustees Finance & Facilities Committee fielded concerns over changes planned for the library system and athletic programs at its recent meeting.
Chair David Silverman reminded those attending the meeting of the ground rules for public comment, with 3-minute limits per person for commenting. A 30-minute time block was set for public comment.
Beth Walsh, President VSCUP, Northern Vermont University, expressed her dismay at the steps to make significant changes with no opportunity for public input.
“I want to express my extreme disappointment and disgust in the VSC, our chancellor, our VTSU president and the board of trustees in the recent closed-door decisions to make disastrous changes in the way we operate our libraries and the way we value our student athletes,” began Walsh. ” The lack of clear and convincing data behind these decisions is further evidence of the lack of transparency and inclusion in the VSC. Honestly you’re once again creating a situation that those of us at the VTSU campuses will be trying our best trying to recover from for years … if indeed we ever can, and that’s the end of my statement.”
Katherine Levasseur, director of external and government affairs for the Office of the Chancellor of the VSCS, said “The decisions regarding libraries and athletics were operational decisions made after careful consideration by President (Dr. Parwinder) Grewal and his team.”
“The Board of Trustees and the Chancellor support the decision, but it was not a decision voted on by the Board,” she wrote in response to a Caledonian-Record inquiry.
Linda Olson, VP Education AFT-VT, Castleton University, spoke next and said she agreed whole-heartedly with the statement read by Walsh. “This is a disaster, it was not well thought out, it was based on terrible data, and I’m ashamed to be affiliated with the Vermont State College System right now. You have done more damage than you can imagine. I have no faith in the chancellor and the president or the board at this point.”
Vermont State University will open July 1, a merger of Northern Vermont University (Lyndon and Johnson), Castleton University and the Vermont Technical College at Williston and Randolph. Only the Community College of Vermont system will stand autonomous from the new Vermont State University under the VSCS umbrella once the merger is accomplished this summer.
Brandon Burmeister, a student at Castleton spoke and said he was curious about the situation with the libraries and how that affects the funding of the school. He said many students have been discussing transferring because “of this huge change and I’m afraid how this may affect the school negatively.”
President Grewal took the question and said the changes being made should have no negative impact for residential students, saying changes are being made so that students off-campus or in their dorm rooms will have expanded access to library materials digitally. He said materials that are “absolutely essential to be maintained” in the brick and mortar libraries will be kept. He said the percentage of people taking materials out of the physical libraries has declined sharply, citing numbers to show the sharp drop off in recent years.
“We will continue to meet every student’s need if they are on campus,” said Grewal, saying students can continue to request books and that libraries will be re-envisioned to “better serve the needs of our students,” to include more learning spaces and enhanced technology.
Grewal said the shift to be a hybrid university is in alignment with national trends and students will have what they need to succeed, “and every student’s success is important to us.”
Burmeister said, “I’ve talked to so many students on campus and every single of them thinks this is a bad decision.”
He asked how the VSCS planned to address the backlash and “quell the fears … “
“There are such major changes in such a short amount of time and we’re all kind of scared now and frustrated from the financial side of it, we’re not really seeing it make sense,” said Burmeister.
Silverman stressed that the meeting was a committee meeting of the finance and facilities sub-committee, asking that comments be directed to the committee as a whole.
Grewal referenced an email he sent to the university community saying that no campuses are being closed and significant support from the State of Vermont has been committed. He said the plans call for further capacity for libraries being built out digitally, and there is support for that coming in, along with concerns related to what he said was misunderstood about the steps to shift more to a digital library platform.
He said that an article published “made it seem like we were closing the libraries.”
Mary Droege, a part-time faculty member at Castleton said, “I am simply, respectfully asking all of you, all of you … to please, please respect the frustration, the anger, the emotion going on right now about our libraries on our campuses … it’s real and it’s big. I can’t emphasize how big it is. I am respectfully requesting you to meet us halfway and to pause this decision.”
She said pausing the decision would be a sign of respect, and she requested the board and administration engage with the campuses. “I’m sure there are books in our libraries that haven’t been checked out for 20 years,” she said, but that shouldn’t mean the purge of books needs to be so deep. “Don’t tell us not to worry, it’s too late for that … it’s potentially a catastrophic decision for our institutions.”
Charlotte Gerstein, a librarian at Castleton who has worked there for 15 years, said there is “some poor information going around.”
“There are lots of our books that could be weeded … it takes staff time to do that,” said Gerstein, saying that with recent layoff notices and attrition, there will soon be just two staff left from a staff that was 10 people when she began. “We need the people here to do the things you’re talking about.”
She said the survey done to use for the decision is not accurate. “There are many, many things wrong with those statistics,” she said of what they mean to “the actual use of our collection.”
“Right now, I think this is a really serious inflection point,” said Gerstein, saying a lot of faculty will leave in addition to students. “I don’t think the legislators or the taxpayers imagined they would give extra money to the system to be a less system, to be diminished, and to take away vast quantities of resources from our students.”
Gerstein said, “They will vote with their feet,” related to concerns over a possible student exodus.
“It was a complete surprise,” said Gerstein of the surprise announcement to take the libraries all-digital.
Allison Fiske, a student at Castleton, said there has not been transparency from the board or the administration. “It’s very disheartening. It looks at a small number and it doesn’t take into account the culture or the history.” She said students will pull a book or multiple books from the shelves of the library and don’t need to bring them home, but will use them for an hour. She pointed to difficulty using materials online.
“How is this advancing people’s education for people choosing to be on campus?” asked Fiske. “A lot of (different) ideas are discovered by looking at a book in a library.”
Fiske said, “I don’t always know what book I need, I find it by looking up and down the aisles … it’s a big concern for a lot of students; how is this going to be addressed?”
Angela Sillars, a faculty member at Castleton, echoed Fiske’s comments saying the data was not rigorous and the “lack of democratic dialogue is very concerning for any institution of higher learning.”
She said the message coming from the decision is “that books don’t matter.”
“To be a part of that as an institution of higher learning is unconscionable in my opinion,” said Sillars.
Once materials and archives are gone, “They’re gone,” she warned of removing primary sources and will harm the ability of students to perform archival research and will limit their engagement in the liberal arts.
