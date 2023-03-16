The Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) Education, Personnel, and Student Life Committee held a virtual meeting to discuss the merger of Castleton University, Northern Vermont University, and Vermont Technical College into Vermont State University. The controversial proposal to make the libraries ‘digital-first’ took center stage during the public comment portion of the session.
Provost Nolan Atkins provided information on the library plan, acknowledging that the initial plan announcement had received substantial feedback. Atkins shared data showing that physical collection usage has declined, while digital collection use has increased significantly. He explained that the VSCS is on the leading edge of this change, with other institutions considering similar moves.
“We heard loud and clear that some print resources are still needed; they’re valued for learning, for faculty use in their research and so on,” Atkins said.
Atkins shared data in which he noted that the physical collection had seen declining use, from 3.94 percent (11,975 items) checked out in the pre-pandemic year, 2018-19 to 1.82 percent of materials checked out or 5,525 items during the post-pandemic year, 2021-22. The digital collection’s use has increased from 328 percent to 3513 percent since 2014, he shared.
There are just over 300,000 items in the physical collections, he said.
Atkins outlined the refined draft plan, which includes: an Academic Collection of recently-accessed physical books and materials; a “Neighborhood Library” collection of casual reading and children’s books; maintaining library access for reserve materials and academic collection access; and expanding space usability by Fall 2023 with one-time funds.
Materials that faculty leave on reserve will continue to be accessible for students to access, said Atkins.
He said the next steps include, “Consultation with employee unions, faculty assemblies, libraries team; Student input meetings on renovations to be held late March-April; Continued work on digital-first plans: website, databases, resource guides, workshops, tutorials.”
“I’ve been careful to call this a draft library plan,” Atkins said, saying there are important conversations still ongoing with multiple stakeholders including the faculty assemblies, bargaining units and others involved in the process, and the results of those discussions will help to complete the plan.
“We plan to meet with students and others about the space … certainly we absolutely want students who are the primary users of this space to craft the vision, to refine the vision of how to use the space.”
Committee Chair Megan Cluver said she’d received more than 1,500 emails about concerns over the libraries.
Trustee David Durfee, a State Representative, asked about the slide that referenced that 30 percent of the libraries’ budgets goes to the expenses related to maintaining the physical library collection. “Other than acquisition, how might that 30 percent be spent?”
Atkins said it would primarily be the staff who oversee the lending functions and acquisitions to add up to a good portion of that 30 percent figure.
Atkins said, “One of the things that we did hear from more than a couple libraries during those sessions was even some of the local libraries, the community libraries, really don’t have the capacity to take on our physical collection that we would be removing in any significant way … we’ll continue to look to organizations that might have an interest.”
The student trustee on the board, Perry Ragouzis said he was pleased to hear of the plans to have more students involved in the planning for the refined plan, saying that is integral to making it work. He said he’s heard from many students about the initial survey conducted and asked if the new survey would be used at just the institutions that are being affected, saying there was confusion.
During the public comment period, faculty members, librarians, and other stakeholders raised concerns about the proposed changes. Many called for a more cautious approach, stressing the importance of physical libraries, the limitations of digital resources, and the need for faculty and student input in the decision-making process.
Charlotte Gerstein, a librarian at Castleton encouraged the board not to be in a hurry to throw books out. “It wasn’t just the roll-out that was flawed,” said Gerstein. She said staff whose jobs are proposed for cutting provide far greater roles than checking out books, ticking off a dozen or so of their functions. “We need these people.”
Lisa Pleban, a faculty member at Castleton, said faculty members’ voices had not been included in the conversation about the library changes proposed. “Please recognize that our students are still in a COVID hangover; they are not doing well. They are doing the best they can; faculty are supporting them.”
She stressed that the low library usage of late does not indicate a lasting pattern, saying it’s an unusual time post-pandemic.
Trustee Cluver thanked those who spoke for their input, acknowledging the value of hearing different perspectives on the issue.
