VSCS Financial Report: Cost-Cutting, Federal Help Paint Better Than Expected Fiscal Picture

MONTPELIER — Trustees of the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) who serve on the finance and facilities committee, were recently told that belt-tightening across the state colleges, combined with an infusion of federal and state funds at unprecedented levels of support, has created a rosier financial picture than expected.
Katherine Lavasseur, director of Governmental and External Affairs for the VSCS, updated the committee on key state activities and priorities at the recent committee meeting.
Levasseur updated the committee to state that since they had last met in May. She said the state allocated $88.9 million to the VSCS in FY22, with some additional funds available to students through the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC) and funds previously allocated in Act 9.
“The state budget funding breaks down into $30.5 million annual base appropriation, a $5 million increase to the base appropriation, $21 million in bridge funding to address the structural deficit, for a total new operating funding of $26 million,” she reported. “Additionally, the VSCS received $21 million in Transformation funding, $8 million of which is available to be drawn down on in FY22. There is also $12 million in free tuition, workforce development and other scholarships for Academic Year 2021-2022 and$400,000 in startup costs to support the dental therapy program at Vermont Technical College.”
The committee was also provided with a snapshot of efforts to transform the state colleges system, which include a merger now underway of three of the institutions under the VSCS umbrella: Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and the Vermont Technical College. Only the Community College of Vermont (CCV) will remain an autonomous institution of higher learning under VSCS along with the merged university.
The state set aside $20 million “for the transformation of the Vermont State Colleges.” The committee was given a timeline for the transformation projects which include the following categories: Academic Operations, Student Experience, Administrative Operations, and Workforce. The schedule for the transformation work system-wide shows the investment of state dollars for the work to be made by Fiscal Year 2025.
“Overall, financial performance for the year was positive, with an anticipated surplus due to Coronavirus Relief and Higher Education Emergency Relief funds from the State and Federal governments, coupled with savings in personnel, supplies, and services due to the financial conditions surrounding the public health crisis,” Trustees were told. “Chief Financial and Operations Officer Sharron Scott also shared that as of the date of this meeting, classes started at three of the four institutions and enrollment is within one-half of a percent of the budget.”
System-wide revenues are currently $12.6 million, or 7 percent better than originally budgeted. “Slightly more than half of this increase can be attributed to the receipt of HEERF (federal) funds, while the remaining half is attributable to stronger enrollment at CCV, and the sale of property at both CCV and VTC (the Vermont Technical College).”
Expenses are currently $23.6 million or 13 percent better than originally budgeted, according to the information shared. “This improvement is due to three primary factors. The first is receipt of CRF (Coronavirus Relief Funds)/HEERF funds more than $7.1 million better than budget. Second is a $10 million improvement in salaries and benefits and third is a $6 million improvement in supplies and services.”
The report noted that, “The savings in salaries, benefits, supplies and services are due to the extreme austerity measures the institutions put in place throughout FY2021. Many of these measures, such as the reduction in supplies and services, were possible because of pandemic-related restrictions on in-person gatherings, lack of travel, et cetera. In other words, this level of savings is not sustainable in the long run as we return to more normal operations.”
Trustees on the committee were told that, “Although the funding was extremely welcome and helpful, we cannot expect to receive comparably large influxes of money moving forward. Legislatively, our continued focus must be on securing a permanent increase to the VSC’s annual base appropriation from the state.”
