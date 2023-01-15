MONTPELIER — At the recent meeting of the Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees Finance and Facilities Committee, the group reviewed and approved new endowment requests, including new funding for the Mary Elizabeth Trudeau Baker Nursing Scholarship.
Chair and VSCS Trustee David Silverman asked Dr. Parwinder Grewal, President of NVU, Castleton and Vermont Technical College - the three institutions merging into Vermont State University as of July 1 - to introduce two new endowment requests.
“President Grewal described the endowment to be titled the Mary Elizabeth Trudeau Baker Nursing Scholarship Endowment as a scholarship that will be awarded to students who are studying nursing through the legacy nursing program that originated at Vermont Tech.,” the record shows. “Former President (of Vermont Tech) and current Executive Director of Workforce, Pat Moulton, shared additional information about the donor, a former nurse.”
The committee unanimously voted to recommend to the full Board that it approve the creation of the Mary Elizabeth Trudeau Baker Nursing Scholarship Endowment.
In a letter in early December from Dr. Grewal to Chancellor of the VSCS Sophie Zdatny he wrote, “I am pleased to provide you the New Funding Source Document required for establishing an endowment to be titled the Mary Elizabeth Trudeau Baker Nursing Scholarship Endowment.”
“The endowment will be funded with a bequest gift that we have received in the amount of $1,655,727.22,” Dr. Grewal laid out. “This scholarship will be awarded to students who are studying nursing through the legacy nursing program that originated at Vermont Technical College. There are no other restrictions on who can receive these scholarship awards.”
Dr. Grewal went on, “Because the donor requested that a portion of her gift be put to immediate use for the benefit of current nursing students, we are requesting that a small portion ($20,000) of the gift be set aside for current use, while the remainder is invested in the endowment corpus.”
“I request that the Vermont State College’s Board of Trustees accept the gift and approve the establishment of this exciting new endowment to benefit our nursing students,” Dr. Grewal wrote.
A name change for another fund was also endorsed at the recent meeting.
“Vermont State University President Parwinder Grewal explained that the request to rename the Farm Family Fund to the Rolfe 1941 Farm Family Fund is being made at the behest of the Rolfe family because there is another endowment at Vermont Technical College with a similar title,” the record shows. The committee passed a motion to go to the full Board of Trustees for its consideration to recommend the Board approve the name change of the Farm Family Fund to the Rolfe 1941 Farm Family Fund.
Recent EPSL Committee
An update on the Vermont State University academic transformation and general education was also provided to the committee by Vermont State University Provost Nolan Atkins. The new statewide university under the Vermont State Colleges System’s umbrella will officially launch on July 1 this year. It will be comprised of Castleton University, Northern Vermont University (at Lyndon and Johnson) and the two campuses of Vermont Technical College to create a VSCS system with statewide campuses. After the merger, only the Community College of Vermont will remain an independent institution of higher learning alongside the new VSU operated by the VSCS.
Atkins, the draft minutes of the recent session show, “reported on two important academic transformation projects: approving the program array, and the general education program. Both are now approved thanks to the tremendous work of the faculty. The program array consists of just over 100 undergraduate programs, plus 18 graduate programs.”
“Given that the work accomplished by Faculty Assemblies to date is unprecedented in scope and achievement, the committee recommended a Board resolution recognizing this work,” the record shows. The committee is recommending to the full Board of Trustees they adopt the resolution to recognize the work of the assemblies in helping to forge the new statewide university for Vermont.
Trustees will be asked to vote on a Resolution Honoring the Shared Governance Leadership of Faculty Assemblies. The motion was approved unanimously, the record of the recent committee meeting reflects.
