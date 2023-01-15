VSCSGift Of $1.6 Million Left For Nursing Student Scholarships

The sign outside the Chancellor's office for the Vermont State Colleges System in Montpelier. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

MONTPELIER — At the recent meeting of the Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees Finance and Facilities Committee, the group reviewed and approved new endowment requests, including new funding for the Mary Elizabeth Trudeau Baker Nursing Scholarship.

Chair and VSCS Trustee David Silverman asked Dr. Parwinder Grewal, President of NVU, Castleton and Vermont Technical College - the three institutions merging into Vermont State University as of July 1 - to introduce two new endowment requests.

