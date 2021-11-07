MONTPELIER — A hoped-for in-person meeting of the full Board of Trustees of the Vermont State Colleges System’s (VSCS) next month will instead remain virtual so that as many people as possible are able to listen to the meeting and hear board members weigh in on the many important decisions that lie ahead in the reshaping of the entire state colleges system.
The board had hoped to have an in-person meeting of the full board on Dec. 6th, but the chancellor of the VSCS recommended in recent days to the board’s executive committee that the meeting remain virtual to provide for as much access and transparency as possible at this critical juncture for the board and the VSCS.
The committee, which met Nov. 2, agreed with Chancellor Sophie Zdatny to have the upcoming full board meeting remain virtual, though there was some disappointment expressed about the possibility of an in-person meeting having to be postponed for now.
The board is steering that process in the wake of major recommendations from a Select Committee appointed by the Legislature, and an outside consultant, aimed at putting the state college system on a fiscal and system-wide trajectory to ensure its sustainability for future generations of Vermonters and students from out-of-state who look to the VSCS for their higher education opportunities.
The chancellor said she believes continuing the virtual format for meeting of the full board is important for transparency and inclusion as the major overhaul to all aspects of the VSCS continue.
Chief among the overhaul of the system is the forging of three of the four institutions beneath the umbrella of the VSCS, set for mid-summer of 2023 when the Vermont Technical College (VTC), Northern Vermont University (NVU) and Castleton University are set to become the statewide Vermont State University.
Only the Community College of Vermont (CCV) will remain an independent institution of higher education under the VSCS system, in tandem with the newly created entity, Vermont State University, a name recommended by the consulting firm and approved by the trustees in recent months.
The consolidation process underway to meld NVU, VTC and Castleton University has many people from all over the state and beyond keeping a close watch as the board navigates the many changes and decisions as the newly-merged university begins to take shape. Keeping access to the meetings as broad as possible was the focus of the executive committee’s meeting on Nov. 2.
Zdatny said, “In talking with my team, I think the challenges are we have gotten used to doing these things in a way that makes it easy for people to access what we’re doing and to be visible, and I think we have a reluctance to go back to being fully in-person with not live streaming and providing Zoom access for people, but that then comes with a whole host of other challenges to have that work successfully.”
“Given how important our board meetings are right now, the thought was to switch from being in-person at Vermont Tech at Randolph in December and to just continue to do things in a virtual format,” said Zdatny.
Trustee David Silverman, who chaired the executive committee meeting in recent days, said, “I would share my opinion, which is I would support us going virtual. I’ve heard and experienced sort of these hybrid meetings, and they’re probably the most challenging things to pull off well.”
Silverman went on saying while there are limits on the virtual meetingplace they are working for the most part, “I think it’s a lot harder to communicate … I think we do miss the personal contact, but I think for the sake of visibility and transparency, this is a pretty good vehicle.”
Zdatny said certain meetings can work well for hybrid meetings, but said all the trustees must be able to be heard so it’s not as simple as an instructor leading a class, and there are some technical issues that do arise, “It just is very, very challenging,” especially when material must also be presented during a virtual meeting.
Trustee Karen Luneau said she was comfortable with the suggestion, but said she was excited about the possibility to be in-person next month.
She said the nuances of being in-person, including non verbal cues like a tilt of the head or a “twinkle in a person’s eye” are missing, and she said. “I know that’s our new world … and it’s going to get worse in the winter (due to COVID-19 concerns). I was looking forward to that meeting, so I’m disappointed it won’t take place, but I’m happy to do what the majority wants to do.”
Zdatny said for her, the major issue is “the transparency piece.”
