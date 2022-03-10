MONTPELIER — Work to pare down the proposed Vermont State Colleges System’s (VSCS) proposed budget for next fiscal year is ongoing. An update to the Finance and Facilities Committee of the Board of Trustees this week showed nearly $4 million in reduced expenses in the areas of salaries, benefits, supplies, services and travel.
The system is under a requirement by the legislature to reduce its structural deficit by $5 million per year for five years through operating expense cuts and increased enrollment revenues, and, as the committee was updated in a presentation this week, “Achieving this goal is not optional - it is an expectation of the State of Vermont.”
The committee, meeting over Zoom online, was also told that anticipated revenues for the budget being built now are estimated to be $478,000 better than the first pass of the budget shared with the committee last month, boosted by the board’s recent approval of a 3% increase in room and board costs.
Sharron Scott, chief operations and financial officer for the state colleges, told the board in a memo dated March 4, “Combined, the reductions in expenses and modest improvement in revenue equate to a $4.46 million improvement in the net deficit.”
Multi-Year Budget Estimate
“Just to remind the committee, last May, a little less than a year ago, we created a multi-year budget estimate that used a series of assumptions,” Scott began at the virtual meeting.
Those assumptions include that the State Appropriation would increase to $48 million by 2025, that increases to wages, benefits, supplies, and services would be reduced by a total of $5 million per year, and several more assumptions, including that tuition, fees, room and board would not increase and student enrollment would remain constant.
Changes since the first budget presentation on Feb. 7 show “an overall net deficit improvement of 18.5 percent” the committee was told. In addition to revenue-boosting because of the 3% bump in room and board costs, supplies and service adjustments were made across NVU, Castleton and Vermont Tech, Scott reported, and, she noted, “Salaries and benefits lines were adjusted to capitalize on program optimization and resource sharing across the system by selectively closing vacant and unfilled positions.”
The adjustments from the first pass budget with a projected deficit of $24.117 million now stand at a projected deficit of $19.655 million, the report shows.
Following the model laid out, Scott showed that ” … the deficit would decrease from $22.5 million in FY2023 to a modest surplus by FY2027. Bridge funding, in the amounts of $14.9 million, $16.5 million, $10 million and $5 million for the years FY2023 to FY2026, plus an additional $10 million from Higher Education Emergency Relief (HEERF) or carryover funds for FY2023, would be needed to close the deficit gap for these years.”
Her report noted, “Net revenues for this year are currently forecasted at $9.7 million as compared to a budgeted deficit of $6.3 million. On the revenue side, improvements to tuition and fees, room and board (inclusive of the use of HEERF), sales and services, and gifts, lift the overall revenue picture.”
“The revenue improvement is furthered by a better than budgeted salaries and benefits line and an improved transfers picture,” continued Scott. “However, the remainder of expense lines show an increase to the budget.”
That multi-year budget estimate balances the system-wide budget for the state colleges system at the end of Fiscal Year 2026, a slide shared by Scott lays out. The system will continue to post deficits the next four years.
‘Uncovering the Structural Deficit’
For the first time, trustees on the committee were showed the combined structural deficit for the three colleges being merged, NVU, Vermont Tech and Castleton, saying they together were showing a $57.707 million budgeted deficit, but the forecast now is a $53.244 million deficit for the Fiscal Year 2022.
The second-quarter forecast showed the figures improving with increased revenues, decreased expenses, and an increase in the HEERF funds.
In the memo showing the combined structural deficits of the three colleges, Scott noted, “Another way to look at the finances of the Vermont State Colleges is to look solely at joint operations of the future Vermont State University, exclusive of the state appropriation and bridge funding. When doing so, you can more clearly see the underlying operating deficit for the three institutions.”
“This places the structural imbalance between operating revenues and total expenses in sharp relief,” Scott’s presentation stated. “As public institutions, a portion of this imbalance can, and should, be addressed by the state appropriation, however, our overall expenditures for these three institutions is larger than the VSC can responsibly maintain into the future.”
At the budget pass made this week, the total revenues for the three colleges set to become Vermont State University in July of 2023 is $102.668 million, while the total expenses are $155.912 million for a net deficit of $53.244 million - down from the Feb. 7 net deficit first forecast of $57.707 million across the three institutions.
Less the state appropriation and HEERF funds, the most recent budget pass shows a $20.809 million hole remaining.
Scott said the goal is $6 million in structural savings for the coming fiscal year - and more adjustments to make that goal are forthcoming. The next passes at the budget will be April 11 and May 23.
‘Right-Sizing’
Scott said there will be some significant savings moving forward from the unification of the three institutions, from administrative and personnel to marketing, purchasing and more.
Trustee Adam Grinold, vice-chair of the committee, asked how the salaries and benefits would be right-sized as the unification moves forward, and Scott said a careful analysis of “how much is necessary to support” the programs being offered will be undertaken.
She said space, too, is a major decision point, with the average utilization of classroom space across the campuses of the schools being unified being just over 25 percent.
The only VSCS institution that will remain autonomous under the state colleges is the Community College of Vermont statewide system.
“Those are activities that we’ll be undertaking over the next several months,” said Scott, saying there is “a long tail on some of that work” in terms of possible changes to the campus footprints, ” … that’s an enormous part of the equation as we move forward, not only right-sizing the personnel … but the way the campuses are configured.”
Lowering the cost of ownership of the campus facilities will be a major thrust of lowering costs, said Scott. “You don’t want to just close a building for the sake of closing a building … if a building is going to be repurposed, you want to make sure it’s being done for the right reason.”
More Investments Needed
Scott stressed in her report this week that there are other pressing needs not factored into the proposed spending plan which cannot be ignored.
“An important item to note regarding budgeted expenses is that neither (of the first two budget passes) … address the underlying capital infrastructure and reserve issues facing the Vermont State Colleges. For example, these budgets do not address the replacement of information technology hardware, deferred maintenance, program enhancements, facilities equipment, or the system’s fleet of vehicles. Additionally, the budgets, as currently drafted, do not take into consideration the need to consider expanding the financial reserves that each institution should set aside.”
