MONTPELIER — Trustees of the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) met June 16, acting on two motions related to the looming consolidation of three institutions operated by the state colleges: Northern Vermont University (NVU), Vermont Technical College (VTC), and Castleton University.
Trustee Megan Cluver presented a report about the program array across the three soon-to-be-merged VSCS institutions.
The VSCS is at a time of transition as the system looks to right its path to become a sustainable state colleges system; the merger of NVU, Castleton University and VTC is among the chief proposals that the system is undertaking with an implementation schedule for next summer.
The RPK GROUP, consultants working with the VSCS, presented recommendations at the recent meeting.
Katie Hagan, senior associate with the firm, noted in a slide presentation that “the ideal portfolio of programs (for the unified university) will: meet student demand, align with state labor market, deliver on student success, achieve financial sustainability, and be accessible to all Vermont students.”
She said some programs may not generate profit but are what she termed “mission-critical” such as nursing. “You don’t often make any money at all … you lose money, and that’s okay.”
“When we think about the existing portfolio across these three institutions … there are more than 200 active programs covering six campuses,” began Hagan.
Those 15 areas of focus include: agriculture, plant and animal sciences; athletic training, exercise and health sciences; business/accounting; communication/journalism; computer information systems; counseling and psychology; education; engineering technology; fine and performing arts; humanities; math and science; health professions; professional programs; ski resort management/outdoor recreation and adventure; and social sciences.
She put up a slide about the communication/journalism programs within the VSCS, showing the size of the programs and growth as well as the enrollment, retention and more.
She said, “As you work to put three different institutions together … you are going to run into instances of duplication or where the program can change …. to achieve the overall educational mission.”
To enrollment within the program, Hagan said the major has declining enrollment, noting that the journalism bachelor of arts degree only produced two degrees in the past five years, and the recommendation is to eliminate it.
Other majors under the communications department including digital communication degrees and other majors saw higher numbers of graduates, from 16 to 80 degrees conferred in the past five years, the presentation showed.
The first recommendation is for the trustees to adopt the recommended Program Evaluation Framework. “This is a very replicable process that can be done and reported to you on an annual basis,” said Hagan.
The second recommendation is to carry out the work of optimizing the academic portfolio beginning in the Summer of 2021, to “allow VSCS to recruit a new class of students into the unified academic portfolio for Fall 2022. In pursuing optimization, VSCS should target an initial 25 percent improvement in student credit hours per faculty FTE (Full Time Equivalent).”
The third and final recommendation by the consultants is that “VSCS should review and make final decisions on the recommendations for program investment and elimination informed by the summer optimization work.”
Faculty will soon begin that summer optimization work, said Hagan, who opened the meeting to questions.
A 60-page report detailed the consultant’s findings.
Dickinson asked about the number of student credit hours per FTE across the VSCS.
Hagan explained how the student credit hours relate to the FTE, saying that results in an average for the three combined institutions of 300 student credit hours per faculty FTE. She said there is a wide range.
“What we can confidently say across all of the areas of focus is when you are able to achieve this optimization … you will be able to achieve growth,” said Hagan, such as a goal of 400 student credit hours per FTE for stepped-up productivity.
Rick Staisloff, founder and senior partner of RPK, said, “If you look at the number of credit hours you’re teaching you translate that into net revenue and revenue generated … how do we get more from the resources we already have? Let’s use data to make the best decisions.”
Trustee Shawn Tester, the NVRH CEO, asked if there would be consideration given “for how to deliver those programs across multiple campuses.”
“That is where the big lift is,” said VSCS Chief Academic Officer Yasmine Ziegler, saying there are 85 faculty members involved in the summer work, which kicks off this week.
Ziegler said, “Delivering (programs) in a way that’s more accessible” is one of the major thrusts of the coming weeks, as well.
The trustees unamimously adopted the RPK framework for the review of the academic portfolios as the new merged university is created; the board also unanimously approved the work for program optimization go forward to allow for program investments and elimination decisions to be made by the board in the coming months.
