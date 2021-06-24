MONTPELIER — Trustees of the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) heard an update from staff about the transformation process underway aimed at creating a fiscally sustainable state college system to serve Vermonters for generations to come.
The Director of Transformation Projects Wilson Garland and Chief Information Officer Kellie Campbell gave a presentation on the project management approach being adopted by the VSCS to implement the transformation mandated by the state, the draft minutes from the meeting show. The presentation link is here to view the report online: https://www.vsc.edu/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/BOT-Transformation-6-16-21.pdf
The system last year careened into fiscal crisis when the already-fragile system saw more than $5 million returned to students in room and board payments when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
State legislators offered a lifeline in a more than $30 million one-time bridge funding, then an unprecedented level of support in this year’s budget for the VSCS — after putting in place a committee and hiring a consultant to chart a path forward that would see the fiscal bleeding cease.
VSCS Chancellor Sophie Zdatny introduced how the select committee called into work by the Vermont Legislature recommended system-wide consolidation, as well as the merger of the three institutions, setting into motion a 5-year plan.
She said the state is mandating the transformation plan, and one of those steps was that the VSCS undertake a project management approach to the work, which is now underway.
Garland said the meeting was the first of many coming opportunities to keep the board up to date on the work that lies ahead for the system-wide transformation.
During the Board of Trustees meeting June 16, staff overseeing the transformation process — which includes a recommendation the Trustees support to merge Northern Vermont University’s (NVU) two campuses in Lyndon Center and Johnson (formerly Lyndon and Johnson state colleges) with Castleton University (formerly Castleton State College) and the Vermont Technical College (VTC) with campuses in Randolph and Williston.
Other, significant overhauls are also baked into the process, but the merger of the three residential colleges is the significant work in the coming months.
Beginning this week, teams made up of 85 VSCS staff and faculty will begin scrutinizing steps toward creating a more fiscally efficient system, seeking to evaluate all data metrics collected by an outside consultant as decisions about what programs to eliminate and what programs to invest in need to be made ultimately by the Board in the coming months.
Core process teams created for the work under the portfolio of VSC System Transformation include: student experience, academic programs and school operations, administrative operations, and workforce development, with sub-projects/tasks delineated under each of those headers including, for workforce development — for example: apprenticeships and customized training, as well as industry engagement.
Garland said, “It’s not realistic for us to take on all of this at once … getting some of these roles in place to begin the discovery work” is the beginning point. “One of the principles that we’ve put forward is really in the first year of the transformation we should focus mostly on the new entity,” the merger of Castleton-VTC-NVU; only the Community College of Vermont, also a VSCS institution, will remain independent of the newly merged larger university.
“How do we keep in mind this is really about the students and their experiences at the institutions,” said Garland. “There are a lot of dimensions to this. In addition to the people it’s about the process, it’s about the data and it’s about the systems,” saying keeping those key pieces in mind going forward will be important to the success of the work.
Next steps identified and shared with Trustees include: assembling project teams (now), kicking off Brand Identity work, process delivery and planning (student-centered approach), and project planning and prioritization.
Campbell said the work of compiling data to support the work of the transformation is important. “From my perspective sometimes we bring data and spreadsheets to meetings and ask what is this telling us … what are the major questions we need to answer?
“As I think about the role of IT in supporting transformation … there are some really critical systems questions that need to be answered,” said Campbell. “
Financial Update
The VSCS Trustees also heard from Chief Financial and Operating Officer Sharron Scott, who reviewed the proposed system-wide annual budget for FY2022 which includes a projected deficit of $3.6 million, before the use of additional funding sources in the form of an increase to base appropriation, bridge funding and HERRF funding, the draft minutes show.
Trustees unanimously approved a resolution to approve the Fiscal Year 2022 Vermont State Colleges System Annual Operating Budget.
