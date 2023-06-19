JOHNSON — The Vermont State College Board of Trustees approved an operating budget of $180.1 million Fiscal Year 2024 during a June 12 meeting at the Johnson Campus.

The budget projects an operating deficit of $19.46 million but will be offset by one-time funds for a projected net deficit of $3.443 million. Among the one-time funds are: Bridge Funding, $9M; FY2023 advance on base appropriation, $5M; Draw from the Information Technology reserve fund, $1.2M; A draw from the Chancellor’s Strategic Reserve, $817K to fund the one-time transfer to CCV for shared services and libraries.

