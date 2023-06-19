JOHNSON — The Vermont State College Board of Trustees approved an operating budget of $180.1 million Fiscal Year 2024 during a June 12 meeting at the Johnson Campus.
The budget projects an operating deficit of $19.46 million but will be offset by one-time funds for a projected net deficit of $3.443 million. Among the one-time funds are: Bridge Funding, $9M; FY2023 advance on base appropriation, $5M; Draw from the Information Technology reserve fund, $1.2M; A draw from the Chancellor’s Strategic Reserve, $817K to fund the one-time transfer to CCV for shared services and libraries.
The system projects 30.9% of revenue to come from state appropriations and 64.8% from students (tuition, fees, room & board). The balance of revenue is expected from sales and services, gifts, and other revenue.
July 1st marks the end of the three independent VSCS schools of Northern Vermont University (at Lyndon and Johnson), Castleton University and the Vermont Technical College (VTC). On that date, the three autonomous institutions under the VSCS umbrella will merge into the new Vermont State University through a plan directed by the Vermont Legislature, which commissioned a study committee and brought in a consultant to help steer recommendations that would put the VSCS on a sustainable fiscal path forward.
“Student Revenues are anticipated to decline from the FY2023 forecast and budget for Vermont State University,” according to information provided by the board. “While overall enrollment plays a factor in this budgeted decline, the key driving factor is VTSU’s tuition reduction approved by the Board of Trustees in September 2022.”
Personnel accounts for 62.8% of expenses.
Supplies, Services and Travel account for 22.6%.
Notably the ‘scholarships’ category declined to approximately 4.5% of all expenses from 10.5% of all expenses for the FY2023 budget. “This change is directly related to VTSU’s change in tuition pricing model and directly offsets a portion of their revenue reduction,” material from the board said.
Search Committee For New VT State University President
Also at Monday’s meeting, the VSCS Board was told that the Executive Committee had approved the creation of a Search Committee composed of five trustees to lead the search for the next President of Vermont State University.
The inaugural president of the new university left this spring, resigning after less than a year on the job.
The draft minutes note, “Given the short period of time in which to find the next President and the nonalignment of the search with the academic year, the Search Committee will be seeking an experienced change management leader to serve as interim President of the University for 18 months to two years, with the flexibility to extend the appointment if appropriate.”
Mike Smith is the interim president.
Nursing Program Expansion
A presentation about a $6.3 million Congressionally Directed Spending program to allow for the Nursing Expansion at Vermont State University was also given at the meeting.
“Major investment is needed in our skill laboratory spaces, classrooms, simulation laboratories, telepresence equipment, and laboratory equipment,” the background for the meeting note. “These investments will allow us to expand our seats across all credential levels by 268 placements. The University has invested in the growth of the nursing program in recent years, most recently the expansion of the Lyndon site and the establishment of a Master’s in Nursing program at Castleton in Fall 2021. The Lyndon expansion has been funded with a federal EDA grant, health system partnerships, and private philanthropy and there are some additional equipment needs to bring the site fully online.”
“The VSC has 15 nursing sites statewide and program availability online,” according to the information shared on the VSCS website. ” …(T)he average age of entering students is 30 years of age. Most of these students are non-traditional students and are established in their home communities. The ability to access a nursing program close to home is the primary reason they are able to seek these credentials.”
The information goes on, ‘Additionally, upon program completion, the majority of these students accept job placements in their community, strengthening the local health care workforce. This funding will provide both a positive impact to the University through increased capacity and enrollment, while also meeting a critical workforce need for Vermont. Vermont is facing a health care workforce crisis, exacerbated by the state’s demographic challenges and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”
